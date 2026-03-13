AT&T Launches New Wireless Plans - Giving Customers More Value

DALLAS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AT&T Unlimited Your Way® lineup is built around what customers ask for: choice and value.

Key Takeaways:

Unlimited Your Way now includes AT&T Value 2.0 SM , an entry level plan for value-conscious customers with the option to mix-and-match with our other new plans, unlike T-Mobile .

with the option to . The full Unlimited Your Way lineup now includes more high-speed data to help our customers stream, scroll and video chat with confidence.

to help our customers stream, scroll and video chat with confidence. Customers get real value on the nation's largest wireless network1—without having to choose the highest-priced plan.

The news:

AT&T is upgrading its wireless rate plans to give customers more value, with three new plans designed to fit every budget. Customers can even mix-and-match any of our best unlimited plans2 across lines – giving our customers the ability to choose the right plan for each line without overpaying.

Why it matters:

Across the wireless industry, plans have become increasingly complex, with bundles and "extras" that leave customers paying for features they may never use. AT&T's new plans center on the core wireless features they expect, with the flexibility to change plans as needed. The result is delivering more value on our newest, most affordable plan and exceptional flexibility at that price. We're setting a new standard for better, customer-first wireless plans.

The new plans keep what customers already know and love from AT&T, like ActiveArmor®3 that helps keep them protected, and unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.4

America's Best Guarantee:

We are the largest wireless network1 and remain the only one bold enough to back both our fiber and wireless networks with America's best guarantee. Unlike our competitors, we are focused on the next decade, not the next deal.

Quotable:

"Customers have been clear: they want simple plans, features that matter, and real value. That's what Unlimited Your Way delivers," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, Mass Markets, AT&T. "We're giving customers what they want with choice and reliability, all backed by the AT&T Guarantee."

1 Compares cellular networks, excluding satellite.

2 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Eligible plans: All plans under Unlimited Your Way.

3 Compatible device for AT&T ActiveArmor app access. Download of app req'd. Some mobile security features are not avail. while roaming internationally.

4 Unlimited talk, text & data in and between the U.S., Canada & Mexico: 2G off-net data speeds may apply.

