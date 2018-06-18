AT&T Launches Next-Gen Video Platform for DIRECTV for Business Customers

The platform can also help businesses prepare for the future of video programming delivery through easy customization. As business and entertainment needs evolve, business owners can download software upgrades, instead of installing costly hardware. And guests can view content:

On any screen – TVs, mobile devices, tablets

– TVs, mobile devices, tablets On any hardware – smart TVs, third-party set-top-boxes, streaming clients

– smart TVs, third-party set-top-boxes, streaming clients Delivered over any infrastructure – coax, ethernet, Wi-Fi

"Once again, AT&T is raising the bar for equipment features and product reliability with COM3000," said Doug Eichler, vice president of Commercial Sales. "There's no better company to support businesses' video needs than AT&T."

We announced the new platform at HITEC Houston, the world's largest hospitality technology show. COM3000 will be ground-breaking for hotels and institutions. It's just one more way AT&T is working across the hospitality industry to help hotels offer the best in-room experiences.

"We're constantly improving the in-room entertainment experience at hotels, including many of the top chains," said Eichler. "We're a leader in driving premium content in this space – and have been for over a decade. COM3000 illustrates our innovation and our place on the edge of delivering the best technology solutions in the market."

COM3000 is already giving businesses in the hospitality industry new opportunities through our relationship with RoomNetTV. With RoomNetTV's technology, we can now bring DIRECTV's premium video to Apple TV in hotels. This is just one example of how we're changing the game with our next-generation platform.

Other large business properties outside of the hospitality industry will benefit from the new platform as well. This includes large corporate headquarters, sports bars, restaurants and sports stadiums, to name a few.

COM3000 is for any size property, with almost any wiring scheme. It's ideal for any business that needs a lot of TVs and doesn't want a receiver for each one.

1Limited programming available. 4K equipment, minimum programming (SELECT Package or higher), 4K account authorization and professional installation required. Other conditions apply.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-launches-next-gen-video-platform-for-directv-for-business-customers-300667120.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

