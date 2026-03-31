AT&T Launches OneConnect, the First-Ever Single Subscription for Unlimited Connectivity

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T OneConnect makes connectivity simple—one subscription, one flat monthly price, and coverage for your wireless and home internet across your devices. 1

Key Takeaways:

First and only : AT&T is the first and only connectivity provider to combine fast, reliable home internet and wireless together across as many devices as needed, 1 with one simple subscription and one all-in price.

: AT&T is the first and only connectivity provider to combine fast, reliable home internet and wireless together across as many devices as needed, with one simple subscription and one all-in price. Fast and simple : In under 5 minutes, new consumers can sign up for AT&T wireless + 1 Gig fiber 2 – simplifying the entire purchase experience.

: In under 5 minutes, new consumers can sign up for AT&T wireless + 1 Gig fiber – simplifying the entire purchase experience. Connected to everything: AT&T OneConnect runs on America's largest wireless3 and fiber4 networks, and America's best and fastest home internet5. Combined, it delivers the simple experience customers deserve and defines connectivity of the future.

What's new: Today, we launched AT&T OneConnect, the first-ever single subscription to deliver unlimited connectivity that powers all devices—wearable, smartphones and tablets1 at home and on the go. OneConnect subscribers get the fast, reliable connectivity they need on as many devices as needed,1 for one simple price, taxes and fees included. We're shaping the internet experience of the future one connection at a time.

Why it matters: AT&T is setting a new standard with a faster, simpler way for consumers to choose and purchase the connections that matter most. This is an important move to address feedback from our customers, solving the common frustration of juggling multiple bills for home internet and wireless services. In fact, 72% of customers prefer a single bill for connectivity across their devices, wherever they are, for a flat, predictable price. AT&T OneConnect delivers the straightforward experience people want without the hassle and confusion of keeping up with separate home internet and wireless accounts. It's one simple subscription for all connectivity needs, at one predictable price – with taxes and fees included.

Why AT&T: AT&T runs the largest wireless network and the best and largest fiber network in America. When paired together, we deliver an unmatched connectivity experience, giving people the speed and reliability they count on to call, stream, scroll, and share, wherever they are and on any device.

Stronger together: Customers who subscribe to both AT&T Fiber and AT&T wireless report higher satisfaction and stay with AT&T longer. OneConnect builds on that momentum by offering a single subscription designed to cover customers' everyday connectivity needs, all in one place.

Quotable: "There's only one internet, why buy it twice?" said Jenifer Robertson, AT&T's EVP and GM for Mass Markets. "AT&T OneConnect is what our customer-first approach looks like in practice. In three simple steps, we're delivering a seamless and reliable connectivity experience, at home and on the go."

Learn more at att.com/oneconnect.

AT&T reiterates all 2026 and multi-year financial guidance and capital return plans provided with its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.

1 Maximum number of wireless lines varies by plan. Limited to bring your own eSIM compatible, unlocked smartphones, tablets, and wearables. 2 Limited availability in select areas. AT&T may temporarily slow wireless data speeds if the network is busy. 3 Largest wireless networks compares cellular networks, excluding satellite. 4 Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data. 5 Best & fastest Internet, AT&T Fiber: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. Limited availability.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T