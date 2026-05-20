AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T is modernizing California's network, moving away from aging copper infrastructure, to deliver reliable, affordable, always-on connectivity for customers statewide, supporting the next era of innovation and growth

Key Takeaways:

We're committing to invest $19 billion in California through 2030 to connect more Californians to the best and largest network and upgrade customers to better products to meet our customers' needs for fast, reliable connectivity as we transition from aging copper networks in the state.

We're bringing fiber – the best internet technology – to 4 million+ additional households and businesses and strengthening our wireless coverage with more than 1,200 new cell sites across California by 2030, meeting customers' demand for reliable, affordable, always-on connectivity across urban, suburban and rural California.

Paired with smart federal modernization policy, we're strengthening and modernizing our network, hiring hundreds of technicians across the state, and investing in California's communities.

We're beginning the process to upgrade our customers in parts of California to fiber and wireless service and discontinue energy inefficient copper-based services. We're taking a thoughtful, phased approach to upgrade customers. No customer will be left without access to phone or 911 service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T is proud to commit $19 billion of investment in California's fiber and wireless networks by the end of 2030, building the high-speed connectivity required for the next era of innovation and economic growth in the state. With updated federal policies that enable network modernization, we're making our largest-ever infrastructure investment commitment in the state and investing $3 billion more in the next five years (2026-2030) than the previous five (2021-2025) – reaching $35 billion invested over 10 years (2021-2030) in California's network. In addition to the $19 billion investment, we're committed to offering affordable options to help Californians get connected, strengthening our workforce statewide, and partnering with organizations across the state focused on closing the digital divide.

With more advanced connectivity options for Californians, we are beginning the process to upgrade our customers to fiber and wireless services and discontinue energy inefficient copper-based services – like traditional phone service – in parts of the state on or after June 1, 2027. Only 3% of households we serve in California still use traditional phone service. We're taking a phased, year-long approach to upgrade customers in these areas where better, more reliable services are available. Transitioning from copper also allows further investment in more modern services.

"Californians depend on and expect fast, reliable connectivity every day and AT&T is committed to delivering it," said Susan Santana, state president of AT&T California. "With recent, forward-looking federal network modernization policies, we're able to make our largest-ever California investment commitment ($19 billion) as we transition away from copper networks. As the largest fiber builder in the state, this expands future-ready ﬁber and wireless services at affordable prices and modernizes copper networks. By investing in newer, more reliable technology, we can deliver better service, reach more customers, improve our communities, and support California's economy for years to come."

Deploying Affordable, Always-On Connectivity for the Future

Copper networks are unable to support today's connectivity needs and are increasingly unreliable, especially as copper theft continues to be a prevalent issue across the state. Newer technologies also have built-in security to protect consumers and businesses from spam calls and fraud and are significantly more energy efficient.

Fiber and wireless are the foundation for what's next, providing the necessary infrastructure to support AI and data intensive applications, from remote health care to autonomous vehicles. Our $19 billion commitment includes:

Bringing fiber to an additional 4 million+ households and businesses in the state by the end of 2030, to reach 9 million+ fiber locations with the most advanced technology.

Expanding and strengthening our statewide wireless network with additional spectrum and adding more than 1,200 cell sites by the end of 2030, including in rural, suburban and urban communities, to support increasing network traffic.

Fiber and wireless networks are easier to restore and better equipped to support emergency communications and modern 911 services. Strengthening our wireless coverage also means enhanced coverage for public safety through FirstNet®, Built with AT&T.

Through this transition, we expect to save 300 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually by 20301, delivering a more energy efficient network for California. The avoided emissions are equal to those from using 17 million gallons of gasoline2.

Supporting our Traditional Phone Customers

We are committed to a thoughtful transition – all while ensuring no customer loses access to voice or 911 service.

Modern, innovative products like AT&T Phone – Advanced and AT&T Business Voice were developed with our traditional home and business phone customers in mind. These products work just like a traditional phone but use the latest, reliable technology and have battery backup.

With AT&T Phone – Advanced and AT&T Business Voice, customers can keep their phone number, and these work with their existing phones, fax machines, home alarms, and medical monitoring machines.

We're providing our California customers with more options and discounts to easily upgrade to modern, affordable services. For our traditional home phone customers in these areas, we're offering AT&T Phone – Advanced for free for 3 months. For existing California LifeLine customers, we're offering an additional discount to upgrade to AT&T Phone – Advanced.



Strengthening our Workforce

Building California's connectivity backbone requires a highly trained workforce. With this investment, we're committed to creating jobs to build the infrastructure of the future.

Increased investment in new, more reliable connectivity supports good-paying jobs and long-term workforce continuity within the state.

AT&T is hiring hundreds of technicians to support fiber expansion and copper decommissioning as we deploy and enable future technology.

We commit to recruiting, upskilling, and training more skilled technicians that are needed to build and maintain essential telecommunications infrastructure.

Connecting California's Communities

We're expanding Connected Learning Centers (CLCs) and digital skills training to help more Californians get online. CLCs offer access to high-speed internet, computers, and digital literacy resources for Californians, including tribal communities, students, and older adults statewide. AT&T commits to:

Opening six additional CLCs and hosting more than 30 digital literacy workshops across the state in 2026, including sessions for older adults to learn internet basics, cybersecurity awareness and tips, and mobile device skills.

This year, we're committing an additional $1.2 million to nonprofits across California focused on closing the digital divide, disaster preparedness, and support for older adults and tribal members. This supports CLCs and organizations helping connect those who need it most, and is in addition to the more than $2.5 million AT&T contributed in 2025 to communities and organizations across California to help close the digital divide.

With this commitment, AT&T will keep building the network Californians rely on, delivered with the best technologies, so every community has access to high-speed connectivity.

Reaffirming 2026 and Multi-Year Financial Guidance

The $19 billion commitment represents expected investment, supported by updated federal policies, and also supports AT&T's plans to reach more than 60 million fiber locations across the U.S. by the end of 20303. AT&T reiterates all 2026 and multi-year financial and operational guidance and capital return plans shared during its first-quarter 2026 results.

1 This is an illustrative analysis based on national average assumptions only; actual California impacts may differ materially due to higher applicable rates and the state's regulatory environment. 2 Equivalency calculated using the EPA GHG Calculator for avoiding 300M KWh annually in CA. 3 Total consumer and business locations reached with fiber represents the sum of: (1) AT&T Owned and Operated locations, which reflect its customer locations passed by AT&T's fiber network and (2) Fiber Ventures locations, which represent locations served from the acquired Mass Markets fiber business, Gigapower, and other commercial open access providers.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

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