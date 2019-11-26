AT&T Mobile & Wireless Plan Black Friday 2019 Deals List: The Best Apple & Android Cell Phone & AT&T Wireless Savings Compared by Deal Tomato
Here's a list of the best AT&T Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including AT&T Wireless & Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 & Pixel 4 cell phone sales
Nov 26, 2019, 10:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best AT&T deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Apple iPhone, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy handset and AT&T Wireless Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Deal Tomato.
Best AT&T smartphone deals:
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40
- Save on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
Best AT&T internet & TV deals:
- Check out the full range of AT&T internet and TV deals - get a $100 reward card plus 6 months of Spotify premium as part of the package
Best smartphone deals:
- Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s at the Boost Mobile online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
AT&T offers deals which include some of the hottest phones on the market. The Apple iPhone series including the premium iPhone 11 Pro Max is available with AT&T Wireless monthly plans. Flagship models like Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel are also options, but budget cell phone choices such as the Samsung Galaxy J7 are available, too.
Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? This year's Black Friday takes place on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.
Amazon shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon's deals for several weeks before Black Friday as they normally start in early November. As the four-day sales weekend approaches, Amazon releases new deals every hour. Walmart also kicks off the holiday shopping season very early this year, as its Early Deals Drop begins on October 25 at midnight. Online shoppers can visit Walmart.com to find discounts on selected items across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, toys and more. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.
Most big-box retailers make their holiday offers available for several days after Black Friday, typically until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, launches their second phase of deals on Cyber Monday, with new promotions and extensions being made available until the following weekend.
