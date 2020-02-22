AT&T Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Southwest Contract Negotiations

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that AT&T Mobility has reached a tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America District 6 in Mobility Southwest (or Mobility Purple) contract negotiations.

The four-year agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers over 7,300 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 6 – the Southwest Region, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Including this agreement, AT&T has reached 24 agreements since 2017 with labor unions representing its employees, collectively covering over 115,000 employees.

More information will be posted on http://www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

