AT&T ON LOCATION Takes Over Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer Sept. 6-9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is returning to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Sept. 6-9, 2019 to premiere AT&T ON LOCATION, an all-new activation, talent destination and location at Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer.

AT&T ON LOCATION will once again host the Variety Studio presented by AT&T, a long-standing portrait and video studio for A-list actors. Guests to include Meryl Streep, Jessica Biel, Dakota Johnson, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Hanks, Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Shia LaBeouf, Antonio Banderas and more. Interviews will appear on Variety.com and its social channels throughout the festival.

"We are proud to be back at TIFF with the Variety Studio for the third year in a row. It's a great addition to the AT&T ON LOCATION space, which exemplifies the passion our company has for arts, innovation, entertainment and community," said Tim Gibson, vice president of video and application marketing at AT&T.

AT&T ON LOCATION will also host cocktail parties, cast dinners as well as a lounge for celebs and tastemakers for a multi-level experience and hotel takeover equip with high-speed Wi-Fi.

