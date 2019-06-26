AT&T Powers Exide's Digital Transformation with Future-ready Network

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is powering Exide's digital transformation, the battery and energy storage company, with AT&T FlexWare. Our flagship network virtualization solution, primed for network edge services, is now in place across Exide locations globally including throughout Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"Our global presence in today's fast paced technology environment presents the unique challenge of blending reliable legacy platforms with emerging digital solutions. This requires a data transport infrastructure that supports a broad number of traditional and disruptive applications," said Brian Woodworth, Exide Chief Information Officer. "AT&T is leading the way as a trusted and visionary provider of network edge solutions, so naturally we turned to AT&T to collaborate with us on our digital journey to become the preferred supplier to our customers across the globe."

As a leading global provider of stored energy solutions, Exide delivers compelling solutions for the world's current and future power needs. Exide manufactures and recycles batteries for a broad range of industrial and transportation applications including cars, boats, forklifts and uninterrupted power units.

We're delivering a highly secure future-ready network to Exide. This will allow the business to launch virtualized network functions quickly to improve productivity and communication across its sites, helping over 10,000 employees in 80 countries.

"Our technology will give Exide the support it needs to continue operating at high standards and to prepare for new opportunities in a 5G world," said John Vladimir Slamecka, AT&T Region President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "We're building a platform that is ready for new data hungry apps made possible with the arrival of 5G; such as AR and VR. That's why we are moving compute resources closer to the network edge, opening the door to new experiences and opportunities."

Exide is also using managed network security services offered by AT&T Cybersecurity.

We're offering customers like Exide unrivaled visibility and security through people, process and technology allowing them to better protect their global business.

Behind AT&T FlexWare

AT&T FlexWare is one of our core software-centric services from our edge solutions portfolio. Its near real-time service cuts long set up times and complex processes.

AT&T FlexWare at the edge allows Exide to use both highly secure MPLS and internet access services for its network needs. Starting with network routing, Exide is able to access all wide area network components utilizing high bandwidth capabilities to help provide greater flexibility as the needs of each change over time. AT&T FlexWare also allows Exide to fulfil its IT requests centralized without needing local site support.

For more information about AT&T FlexWare, go to https://www.business.att.com/solutions/Service/network-services/sdn-nfv/virtual-network-functions/

For more information about AT&T Cybersecurity, go to:

https://att.com/security

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exide.com) is a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets. Exide's 130 years of technology innovation combined with operations in more than 80 countries enables the company to deliver compelling solutions for the world's current and future power needs. Exide produces and recycles a broad range of products, serving the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power market segments with battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for a broad range of industries including: agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. Exide is Powering the World Forward - history and scale combined with a start-up mentality make Exide the right choice for customers who want more than simply a battery supplier.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

