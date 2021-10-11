AT&T Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Large Enterprise and Medium Business Wireless Service in Latest J.D. Power Study

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? We did it again! AT&T* scored two more J.D. Power awards for business customer satisfaction. We just snagged the #1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for large enterprise and medium business wireless service. This comes on the heels of winning the J.D. Power 2021 Business Wireline Satisfaction Study for large enterprise and medium business in July. The J.D. Power 2021 Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction across 6 factors: performance and reliability; customer service; sales representatives and account executives; billing; cost of service; and offerings and promotions.

Why is this important? Mobile connectivity has never been more important for businesses. The pandemic affirmed that. The connections we create help businesses thrive every day. From mobilizing a workforce, to collaborating and engaging customers, to connecting a growing number of things, wireless connectivity is key for today's businesses. We bring an entire suite of connectivity solutions – harnessing the power of mobile and fiber-based technologies – to our customers providing them the best capabilities for their specific and unique needs. Our integrated approach enables us to deliver innovative solutions to customers no matter their industry, size, or location. Nearly 3 million businesses turn to us for their needs, and we're proud to be their trusted advisor.

What sets AT&T apart? Our focus is on serving customers first. We've spent the last 3 years transforming our operations to serve customers faster and smarter. The significant investments we've made in our Customer Service and Operations have resulted in:

Automating and streamlining the ordering, delivery, and installation of solutions – 70% of site readiness provisioning work is handled by an AT&T Business virtual technician.





Using predictive analytics that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to identify potential problems in advance – We now have an 80% on-time installation rate for business customers as of May 2021 , up from 71% in January 2020 .





Integrating industry-leading platforms to offer more comprehensive solutions – We've achieved a 20% decrease in our overall end-to-end cycle time to deliver our solutions faster compared to 2019.





Providing more ways than ever to connect with service and support – 30% of customer requests are now resolved by chatbots and never require interacting with a live agent.

What are People Saying?

"Enabling businesses to thrive and transform through the power of connections is our core mission. We're committed to meet customers where they are while providing them with the integrated, innovative connectivity solutions that help them deliver successful outcomes. I'm proud to see the realization of these commitments through this affirming feedback from our customers." – Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business.

"In recent years, companies have learned the importance of reliability and having the support they need to make last-minute decisions. This has changed how our customers evaluate and purchase technology, and the companies that support them. Factors such as cycle time, response time, and scalability not only apply to the technology itself, but to the quality of support for it." – Paul Rosenbaum, EVP, Customer Service & Operations, AT&T Business.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

http://www.att.com

