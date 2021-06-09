AT&T Selected for $725 Million/12-Year Agreement to Modernize U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Data Network

OAKTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? AT&T* was selected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver a modernized data communications platform that will serve as a foundation for innovative VA technology capabilities to drive mission outcomes. AT&T was awarded the $725 million-over-12 years Task Order by VA under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract for federal agencies.

Why is this important? The VA requires a high speed, high capacity and resilient urban and rural data network to support its missions. Those include offering health care and benefits to approximately 18 million veterans and their families; responsibility for 142 national cemeteries and shrines; and supporting national preparedness for war, terrorism, national emergencies and natural disasters. VA manages America's largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,255 health care facilities including 170 medical centers and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) and serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

What is the scope of the network modernization? We will work with the VA to continuously transform its IP-based data network to exceed its goals of a highly secure, scalable, highly available, and resilient technology infrastructure that can enable rapid cloud adoption. Some of the advanced capabilities we are providing include Wide Area Networking, Virtual Private Networking and Managed Network services.

How will AT&T's capabilities support VA's mission? Our advanced technologies will help VA transform a broad array of data-based and data intensive processes. As just one example, our Wide Area Network capabilities can allow VA care providers to access a Veteran's health care records in near-real time on their connected device: replacing paper and fax-based health record sharing and helping to ensure timely delivery of care to improve health outcomes.

When does the work begin? We are already working with VA on planning.

Daniel Mesimer, Director, WAN/LAN Infrastructure Engineering & Provisioning

Solution Delivery, Office of Information and Technology, IT Operations and Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

"VA is continuing to explore and innovate with advancing technologies to help us provide exceptional customer service to our nations Veterans."

Chris Smith, Vice President-Civilian and Shared Services, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

"It is a special honor to win the opportunity to help VA modernize its mission in the service of our many heroes. We're thrilled to complement our broad array of AT&T programs that benefit veterans with an advanced data communications platform and capabilities that will power VA's mission for years to come."

Where can I find more information? Go here for more information about AT&T's work in the public sector or visit VA here.

