AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code's SILVIA - The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The SILVIA Platform from Cognitive Code is conversational intelligence made easy. SILVIA is a voice artificial intelligence that sits at the intersection of human input and machine processing and provides easy-to-use development tools that do not require a programmer. At AT&T Shape, Cognitive Code will be giving hands-on demonstrations showing how anyone can create conversational intelligence using SILVIA.

SILVIA runs directly and securely on devices to provide rich engaging user conversational experiences with no server connection required. It can be easily added to give voice intelligence to any device or platform -- mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers, AR and VR headsets, Web browsers, OEM IoT sensors and devices, and more.

The SILVIA Platform was built from the ground up to be fully conversational with human-quality verbal output. Its patented NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology allows the platform to understand multiple human languages. Additionally, the proactive AI can recall conversation, ask questions, and engage with users across a wide spectrum of media channels (speech, text, images, video, sound, and 3D graphics/ animations). The AI also remembers questions and responses and can dynamically stitch together and re-purpose its dialog accordingly.

Cognitive Code™ will showcase the SILVIA Platform, several AI characters, and the easy-to-use SILVIA Studio content development tool at the AT&T Shape event.

WHEN/WHERE:

Dates: Saturday, June 2 nd , and Sunday, June 3 rd

, and AT&T Shape event at the Warner Bros. Studio in Los Angeles . AT&T SHAPE is an immersive event exploring the convergence of technology and entertainment.

INTERVIEWS/DEMOS:

Please contact Susan Lusty at 195813@email4pr.com or 415 269 0226 to talk with SILVIA and her creators from Cognitive Code.

More info on Cognitive Code and SILVIA can be found at http://www.silvia.ai.

Contact:

Susan Lusty for Cognitive Code

195813@email4pr.com / 415 269 0226

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-shape-event--converse-with-cognitive-codes-silvia--the-most-secure-and-easy-to-implement-conversational-artificial-intelligence-300654195.html

