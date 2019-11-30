AT&T, Sprint & Verizon Cyber Monday (2019) Deals: Top Smartphone Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Sprint, Verizon & AT&T cell phone deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Save Bubble have found the best savings on flagship cell phones such as the Pixel 4, LG G8 ThinQ, OnePlus 7T Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note10. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best AT&T deals:

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T

● Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

● Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T

● Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10

Best Sprint deals:

● Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

● Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB iPhone 11 models with leases and line plans at Sprint

● Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones

● Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones

● Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones

● Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) (ends 1/9)

Best Verizon deals:

● Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)

● Save $350 on Galaxy S10e and get a free Galaxy Watch - while supplies last, at Verizon

● Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited

● Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon

● Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Telecom giants Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint and US Cellular all offer considerable savings on the latest Apple and Android smartphones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. New and existing users can choose from a wide range of cell phones and unlimited plans that have become more affordable through their trade in and trade up promotions. For mobile users who do not want the commitment of a line plan, Boost Mobile offers prepaid and no-contract plans for an array of brand new and pre-owned cell phones.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals.

Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble