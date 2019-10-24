AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Form Joint Venture to Transform Messaging Experience

DALLAS and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and BELLEVUE, Wash. and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have created a joint venture - the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI) - to deliver the next generation of messaging to consumers and businesses. The service, based on GSMA's Rich Communications Service (RCS) industry standard, will enable an engaging way for consumers to interact and transact with each other and with businesses.

To enable the service, the CCMI joint venture is working to develop and deploy the standards-based, interoperable messaging service starting with Android and expected in 2020. Working with its carrier ownership group and other companies in the RCS ecosystem, the CCMI service will:

Drive a robust business-to-consumer messaging ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of Rich Communications Services (RCS)

Enable an enhanced experience to privately send individual or group chats across carriers with high quality pictures and videos

Provide consumers with the ability to chat with their favorite brands, order a rideshare, pay bills or schedule appointments, and more

Create a single seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers, both in the U.S. and globally

"People love text messaging for a reason. Texting is trusted, reliable and readily available—which is why we're using it to build the foundation of a simple, immersive messaging experience," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "This service will power new and innovative ways for customers to engage with each other and their favorite brands."

"The CCMI will bring a consistent, engaging experience that makes it easy for consumers and businesses to interact in an environment they can trust," said Michel Combes, President & CEO of Sprint. "As we have seen in Asia, messaging is poised to become the next significant digital platform. CCMI will make it easy for consumers to navigate their lives from a smartphone."

"At the Un-carrier, customers drive everything we do, and that's no different here," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "Efforts like CCMI help move the entire industry forward so we can give customers more of what they want and roll out new messaging capabilities that work the same across providers and even across countries."

"At Verizon, our customers depend on reliable text messaging to easily connect them to the people they care about most. Yet, we can deliver even more working together as an industry," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "CCMI will create the foundation for an innovative digital platform that not only connects consumers with friends and family, but also offers a seamless experience for consumers to connect with businesses in a compelling and trusted environment."

More details will be announced at a later date.

