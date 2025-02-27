AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon come together to bring first standardized 5G Network APIs to the U.S. leveraging Aduna

Aduna will introduce Number Verification and SIM Swap APIs for launch in the United States , transforming security, fraud detection, and user experiences for developers and enterprises.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture among some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, today announced venture partners AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are set to deliver the first advanced network Application Programming Interfaces (API) for Number Verification and SIM Swap in the United States.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the mobile ecosystem, uniting industry leaders to empower enterprises and developers with carrier-grade, standardized network API capabilities to build advanced applications and value-added services for enterprises.

For the first time, three of America's leading telecom operators are working together to support standardized, open network APIs including by driving interoperability, fostering industry-wide innovation and reshaping the global digital landscape.

This provides an unprecedented opportunity for developers and enterprises in the U.S., offering a trusted, carrier-grade solution for secure authentication, reducing fraud risks and reliance on costly, fragmented verification methods.

By unifying network capabilities across major U.S. telecom providers, this initiative will unlock new opportunities for innovation in financial services, e-commerce, digital identity and more.

Number Verification API, set to become available from Aduna nationwide in 2025, will redefine user authentication by securely verifying mobile numbers through operator networks, leveraging data from smartphones' network connections. By mitigating risks such as fraudulent SMS activities and streamlining verification processes, this API will enhance security and improve customer experience.

In addition, the SIM Swap network API, also set to become available from Aduna nationwide in 2025, will add a critical layer of protection against unauthorized SIM swaps, a common tactic for account takeover fraud. Together, these advanced APIs can strengthen security measures and set new standards for customer trust and safety.

"Aduna is thrilled to be able to provide developers with access to aggregated CAMARA network APIs from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon- the three major operators in the US-through our developer platform providers," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "This pivotal moment for the mobile ecosystem demonstrates not only the importance of collaboration, but also the reality of global coverage capabilities. Our strategy of redefining connectivity is unlocking faster, carrier-backed authentication at scale."

"Operating in the modern era requires robust security and also widespread connectivity," said Yigal Elbaz, Sr. VP, Technology and Network CTO, AT&T. "This collaboration makes our network, along with all participating networks, into a platform that offers advanced capabilities, adding significant value for customers across the developer ecosystem. We believe in the power of connectivity and look forward to witnessing the innovations this collaboration will enable."

"At T-Mobile, we've long recognized the need for seamless, secure authentication - it's why we've already integrated network-based authentication into our own services, like T-Life, to better protect our customers and improve their experience," says Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth and Head of Wholesale & Innovation. "Network APIs such as Number Verification can unlock new features and capabilities that benefit the user experience and protect sensitive data. We are looking forward to giving our partners and application developers the ability to implement the future of passwordless, device-based authentication and protect their information and assets."

"Verizon's advanced 5G network is the backbone of innovation, connecting enterprises, developers and consumers with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and transformation. By leveraging these network APIs, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses to enhance application capabilities, improve customer experiences and maximize the value of real-time connectivity. This is the future of enterprise innovation," said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon.

Launched in September 2024 with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon among its partners, Aduna is combining and selling network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation. Network APIs are at the center of a new era of opportunity for the telecom industry and easily accessible advanced network capabilities are empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

The launch of network APIs strengthens U.S. leadership in the global API economy, setting the foundation for broader adoption worldwide. Aduna aims to catalyze innovation not only in the U.S. but also across global markets by unifying telecom capabilities and enabling developers to quickly and easily build applications that work seamlessly on any network, anywhere.

"With the launch of the Number Verification and SIM Swap APIs in 2025, Aduna is enabling a new era of connectivity-driven innovation," Bartolo continued. "By making advanced network capabilities more accessible, Aduna empowers developers and businesses to build smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital services. Together with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, we're setting the stage for global interoperability and driving industry-wide transformation."

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

