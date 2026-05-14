AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Plan to Launch New Joint Venture that Helps End Dead Zones

DALLAS and BELLEVUE, Wash. and NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Further expands American wireless leadership by boosting coverage and connectivity for underserved communities in remote regions, through joint efforts including enhanced satellite capacity

T-Mobile Verizon

Key Takeaways:

The Joint Venture (JV) will accelerate American leadership in next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) communications by using satellite-based technologies to address coverage gaps, especially in unserved and underserved communities. This initiative will help America extend its global leadership in wireless communications technology and services by delivering exceptional, resilient connectivity and creating the best and most diverse ecosystem for wireless and satellite products and services

The JV will extend mobile connectivity for wireless customers through joint investment in using satellite-based, direct-to-device (D2D) technologies to address coverage gaps

Customers will have a more seamless experience, especially in remote areas where traditional cell networks have limited or no service

Collaborative approach will expand customer choice by bringing together IP and terrestrial spectrum and creating industry specifications to enable a more seamless experience for customers and satellite operators

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have an agreement in principle to form a new JV which aims to help end wireless dead zones in the U.S., including in rural areas, by pooling limited spectrum resources to increase capacity, improve the customer experience, and help satellite providers reach more customers through a unified platform. The JV remains subject to negotiating definitive agreements between the parties and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Collectively, satellite services function as supplementary components to the core wireless services customers depend on. By collaborating on this JV, the partners will be able to enhance convenience for their customers, enable competition and foster innovation and growth within the industry.

"Our goal is to make staying connected simple, no matter where you are — on a rural highway, in a national park, on a boat, or during an emergency. By joining with other carriers, we're bringing our combined expertise to accelerate our customers' access to reliable, and always-on coverage everywhere. This collaboration not only makes connectivity easier; it strengthens America's communications leadership," said John Stankey, Chairman and CEO, AT&T.

"Having launched the first nationwide, satellite-powered direct-to-device network for text and data, we've seen firsthand how critical reliable connectivity can be when America needs it most. With the expansion of satellite constellations, soon to be supported by multiple space-based operators, this JV will use expanded capacity and improved performance to deliver the best possible service to customers. This partnership will also make it easier for satellite operators to deliver a broader range of direct-to-device experiences and help accelerate innovation across the wireless and satellite industries. Together, we're aiming to advance a future where America stays connected in more places, with fewer dead zones and greater access to the products and experiences people rely on every day," said Srini Gopalan, President and CEO, T-Mobile.

"Customers' daily lives depend on our services. To thrive in today's world, staying connected is essential. We are not just closing gaps on a map, we are building resilient digital infrastructure that meets the changing needs of our customers, no matter where life takes them. This partnership gives customers more options, continues to strengthen America's infrastructure and increases competition for satellite providers," said Dan Schulman, CEO, Verizon.

Customer Benefits

Terrestrial mobile networks will continue to deliver the high-quality experience customers expect every day. However, reliable connectivity has never been more important. Once finalized, in areas where traditional cell service is a challenge, the JV would aim to provide customers with stronger, even more reliable connectivity and greater choice.

Fewer coverage gaps: Will nearly eliminate dead zones in the U.S. currently without mobile service, reaching previously unserved areas.

Reliable connectivity in emergencies: Redundant connectivity will become available when existing ground-based networks are unavailable due to extreme natural disasters or other unusual disruptions.

Improved network performance: Will give customers more consistent performance and simpler access to satellite services across providers. This will speed up feature updates and improve connectivity for everyone, everywhere.

Innovative communications services: Through combined investment by the three JV partners, provider options will expand, and, as a first step, D2D access will improve. This will enhance competition as consumer choices grow in satellite service. Emerging communications technologies can be more easily and quickly developed and launched to enhance customer experience.

Common technical specifications: A unified approach will provide a better and more consistent customer experience across the industry.

Industry Benefits

The JV would aim to drive industry progress by enabling competition, fostering innovation, expanding access, and simplifying integration, delivering significant benefits for satellite and mobile connectivity.

Expanded access: More satellite service providers will gain opportunities to compete, invest, and grow and the JV will work with rural mobile network operators (MNO) to enable them to bring new products to market for their customers.

Easy technical integration: MNOs will be able to deploy innovative new services for customers more quickly.

Technology-neutral innovation platform: By applying the best technology solutions to the right use cases, connectivity will expand to areas across the country where coverage is currently limited or unavailable, further strengthening U.S. technology leadership.

Efficient use of spectrum: Will improve the application and utilization of valuable and scarce nationally licensed spectrum resources.

Industrywide device compatibility: User experience will improve on satellite networks, with a standards-based approach to development involving operating system providers, mobile app developers and original equipment manufacturers.

Existing carrier-satellite agreements will remain in place and the JV partners can continue connectivity efforts independently.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile's unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

AT&T Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements concerning AT&T that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

T-Mobile Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile and the potential transaction with Verizon and AT&T to form the potential joint venture. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the potential transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, expectations regarding the potential joint venture, T-Mobile's and the joint ventures' objectives, expectations and intentions. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements for the potential joint venture, the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive agreements; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile's common stock and on T-Mobile's operating results because of failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; negative effects of the pendency or consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of T-Mobile's common stock and on T-Mobile's operating results; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions; the possibility that T-Mobile may not fully realize the projected benefits of the proposed transaction within expected timeframes or at all; business disruption during the pendency of or following the proposed transaction; diversion of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement or T-Mobile's strategy generally could have an adverse effect on the ability of the parties to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in T-Mobile's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.t-mobile.com . Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law. References to our and the SEC's website are inactive textual references only. Information contained on our and the SEC's website is not incorporated by reference in this communication and should not be considered to be a part of this communication.

Verizon Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "targets," "will" or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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