AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE

"This revolutionary smartphone will provide you with significant advancements in the way you create and view content on the leading network for entertainment," said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing. "When the RED HYDROGEN ONE launches you'll be able to look around, below and into your screen's image with a 4-view holographic display, which is even better than 3D."



Can't wait until this summer for a first look at the RED HYDROGEN ONE? Only AT&T is giving the public a first look at the future of entertainment through a demo at AT&T SHAPE at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, June 2-3. Register for the event and stop by the exhibits area to sample games, movies and other content on the RED HYDROGEN ONE smartphone before it is released to the public.

