AT&T to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting on Friday, September 17

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. Customers can also order iPad mini and iPad beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit att.com.

"We're excited to bring the best and most powerful iPhone lineup ever with the arrival of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With beautiful designs, unparalleled new camera systems, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and a customized hardware design including more 5G bands, and combined with AT&T's expansive 5G network, the new iPhone 13 lineup delivers an advanced 5G experience."

"As the first carrier to debut the original iPhone, AT&T is thrilled to be offering the all-new iPhone 13 lineup to our customers" said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "And as the first to offer our best deals for everyone, new and existing customers can get a great deal, including the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini on us, all on the nation's best 5G network."

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1 Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple-designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

The new iPad mini delivers an amazing experience in a gorgeous new array of colors — pink, starlight, purple, and space gray — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Featuring the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. With 5G now available on iPad mini, customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go. Users can now stay connected and be even more productive wherever they are. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and new advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes. iPad comes equipped with the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation, all while retaining its all-day battery life3 and incredible value. For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. iPad also features a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB of storage — twice the storage from the previous generation.

The Best 5G Network at AT&T: According to GWS, AT&T has the best 5G network and with iPhone 13 model ready for 5G4, there's no better match for the newest iPhone family than the best 5G network5 AT&T has to offer. Our 5G network is available nationwide and is growing. It already covers 250 million people in the U.S. The iPhone 13 lineup will also access our super-fast 5G+ technology in parts of 38 cities in the U.S. as well as in various public and private venues across the country. These are also equipped to take advantage of our C-Band spectrum, which we plan to begin deploying later this year. Together, this strategic network combo offers a great mix of speed and performance to connect you to your passions.

Offers: Everyone gets our best deals on every iPhone with an unlimited plan, including iPhone 13 model at AT&T. When new and existing customers have an eligible trade-in, they can get:

The epic iPhone 13 Pro 128GB or iPhone 13 mini 128GB for $0 . 6

. The iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $1000 off. This means you can get iPhone 13 Pro Max for $99 or just $2.75 /month. 6

off. This means you can get iPhone 13 Pro Max for or just /month. The iPhone 13 for up to $700 off. 6

off. Also, small business customers can also get 90 days of wireless service on us when they take advantage of any of these deals. It's part of our commitment to helping our small business community start or expand their businesses.7

Unlimited Plans8: AT&T even makes it easy for you to add the new iPad (9the generation) or the iPad mini to one of our current Unlimited plans for an additional $20 a month. With unlimited data at such a low price, you can stream, game and browse from your new iPhone or iPad, wherever and whenever you want. Plus, you'll get 5G access included at no extra cost. And customers on our Unlimited Elite plan, get HBO Max included – on us.

With customers at the center of everything we do, AT&T offers a variety of options for you to get your new iPhone 13.

AT&T Right To You SM : With AT&T Right To You, where available, we'll send one of our AT&T experts to hand deliver and set up your devices at your home or office at no additional cost – as early as the same day the order is placed 9 . You can pick your preferred time and choose to meet the AT&T expert inside, outside, or go completely contactless with a video chat or phone call after the products are delivered. It's the in-store experience delivered to you the way you feel most comfortable.

: With AT&T Right To You, where available, we'll send one of our AT&T experts to hand deliver and set up your devices at your home or office at no additional cost – as early as the same day the order is placed . You can pick your preferred time and choose to meet the AT&T expert inside, outside, or go completely contactless with a video chat or phone call after the products are delivered. It's the in-store experience delivered to you the way you feel most comfortable. Live Shopping Assistance: Enjoy shopping with one of our virtual experts from anywhere. You can check out the latest phones, add a family member to your plan or switch to AT&T. Visit www.att.com/shop-live.

FirstNet Ready™: The iPhone 13 models of devices are ready to support FirstNet, which means first responders can use them to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet – America's public safety communications network. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic with compatible devices, whether that's 5G or LTE spectrum.10

Because your security is a top priority: AT&T ActiveArmor℠ brings all our security capabilities together to help stop threats before they get to you. This includes built-in 24/7 essential network security and additional benefits when you download the free AT&T Call Protect and Mobile Security apps.11

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit att.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 Battery life varies by use and configuration.

4 AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details

5 AT&T awarded Best 5G Network by GWS OneScore 2021. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its OneScore analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

6 Offers vary by device and eligible trade-ins varies by offer. See att.com for details on all offers.

Phones- Limited time. Req's 0% APR 36-mo. installment agreement & elig. unlimited svc (speed restr's apply). Well-qualified customers only. Up to $1000 off w/min. $180 trade-in value (iPhone13 Pro and Pro Max only), $700 off w/ trade-in value of $95+ or $350 off w/ trade-in value of $35-$94, after monthly credits over term of installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). If svc cancelled, device balance due. Other terms apply. Offer available to new and existing customers who add or upgrade a line on qualifying unlimited postpaid voice & data wireless plan. Device must be purchased on an eligible installment plan. Well-qualified customers only.

7 90 days of service – *Limited time. Avail. only to qual. Business customers. Req's 5 or more new lines & min. $62 on each installment agmt. Well-qualified customers only. Up to $90 off per line after credits over 3 mos. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. Fees, taxes & other charges, & restr's apply.

8 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

9 Same day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only. Go to att.com/righttoyou for details.

10 FirstNet Network: Plans sold separately. Limited to eligible public safety entities (first responders and select support personnel). Limited availability; Coverage not available everywhere. Additional restrictions apply. See http://www.firstnet.com for details. 5G+ Service: Req's a compatible 5G+ device, FirstNet SIM, FirstNet 5G rate plan, and no Custom APN. Not avail. in most areas; 5G+ service is avail. only in limited parts of select cities. Other restrictions apply.

11 Req's compatible device/service and download of AT&T Mobile Security and Call Protect apps. Data charges may apply. Other terms and req's apply. Visit https://www.att.com/security/security-apps/ to learn more.

