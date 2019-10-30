AT&T to Offer Its Best Unlimited Wireless Plans at an Incredible Value

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday AT&T* will begin to introduce the future of wireless plans on the nation's fastest wireless network.1 AT&T Unlimited StarterSM and AT&T Unlimited ExtraSM will be available on Nov. 3, and AT&T Unlimited EliteSM is coming soon.

"AT&T remains laser focused on offering the best unlimited options on the nation's best and fastest network," said David Christopher, general manager, AT&T Mobility. "These plans offer incredible value with performance, speed and reliability on the network you deserve."

On AT&T Unlimited Starter, you can share, view and browse with unlimited data, talk and text in the U.S., as well as in Mexico and Canada. This straightforward plan is our best value on an unlimited plan at $35 a line for 4 lines.

On AT&T Unlimited Extra, you will get all the benefits of Starter, plus 15 gigabytes (GB) of mobile hotspot data per line for $40 per line on 4 lines.

In the coming weeks we'll roll out AT&T Unlimited Elite, the wireless plan of the future. Elite will include 30GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming and HBO included, all for $50 per line on 4 lines.

And in May 2020, U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who receive it as part of our current and future postpaid wireless plans, will be able to get HBO Max at no extra charge.

Pricing on plans are after customers take advantage of the convenience of autopay and paperless billing.2

The introduction of these plans and our highest trade-in offer ever make this the perfect time to switch to AT&T. For a limited time, we're offering up to $700 in credits to customers who switch and trade in a qualifying device.3

Every day we honor our first responders for the work they do to keep us safe. That's just one reason why year round we say 'thank you' by offering first responder families, as well as military and veterans, the chance to save 25% on eligible wireless plans. On Unlimited Starter, this discount brings the cost these plans as low as $27 per line for 4 lines.

However, the best 'thank you' we can offer first responders is to keep them connected in times of crisis, both on their personal devices and on agency devices. That's why we're proud to offer FirstNet®, the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America's first responders. FirstNet is the only wireless communications platform that has been built from the ground up just for public safety, offering enhanced security on a dedicated network core. FirstNet gives first responders priority and preemption, making them first in line to access the network, and does not slow speeds anywhere in the country. It's a purpose-built experience they can't get anywhere else.

For more information on AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Unlimited Extra, details will be available at att.com/unlimited. For more information on our device trade-in offers, visit att.com/tradein.

