AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

AT&T

07 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in live or for replay as we webcast a chat with our CFO Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference on September 14, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T to webcast fireside chat with CFO Pascal Desroches at Bank of America conference
  • Webcast will be available live and for replay

AT&T* (NYSE: T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T  

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

