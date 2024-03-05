AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 12

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in for a webcast with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and CFO, AT&T Inc., on Tues., March 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T  

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

