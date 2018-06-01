AT&T 'Turns Up The Love' with Unprecedented Multi-Year Commitment to Support The Trevor Project and $1 Million Donation

AT&T's $1 million contribution is the single largest in The Trevor Project's 20-year history. It will help modernize and transform The Trevor Project's proven suicide prevention capabilities and help them serve 4x LGBTQ youth via their digital platforms as previously possible. This means even more LGBTQ youth experiencing a crisis will be able to reach trained and caring crisis counselors.

In addition to the $1M contribution, AT&T will support the groundbreaking life-saving initiative with more than $675,000 worth of AT&T products and services as well as technology & connectivity expertise. AT&T will also recruit employee volunteers to further support the life-saving work of The Trevor Project.

"We're so incredibly grateful for AT&T's generous support of The Trevor Project's life-saving work," said Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project. "Now more than ever, it is critical for companies committed to inclusion to stand with LGBTQ youth and let young people everywhere know that they should be proud of who they are and that they are never alone."

"We're proud to continue our longstanding tradition of inclusiveness through our relationship with The Trevor Project," said Charlene Lake, senior vice president corporate social responsibility, AT&T. "In addition to our financial support, we're bringing the power of our people and our technology to help Trevor continue expanding its mission to serve the LGBTQ community."

Our commitment to The Trevor Project and other initiatives are the latest in our exceptional history of supporting the LGBTQ community. In 1975, AT&T was one of the very first American companies to prohibit discrimination against employees based on sexual orientation. In 1998 we adopted one of the very first domestic partner benefits programs for LGBTQ employees. And in 2006 we were one of the first companies to offer transgender-inclusive health care benefits. Supporting the LGBTQ community is an enduring priority at AT&T, and we continuously identify ways to advocate and foster inclusivity.

Celebrate with AT&T During Pride Month and Beyond

Turn Up the Love: AT&T is kicking off Pride season with a call to Turn Up the Love by sharing your support and love for the LGBTQ community members in your life. To support this, AT&T will celebrate the campaign in more than 50 retail stores with Pride giveaways, a contest, a special DIRECTVNOW offer, and more.

You can share your messages of love and acceptance all year long using #TurnUpTheLove on social media. Because love and kindness are always in season.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading and only accredited national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as a peer-to-peer social network support for LGBTQ young people under the age of 25, TrevorSpace. Trevor also offers an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and conducts research to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our Trevor Lifeline crisis counselors are available 24/7/365 at 866.488.7386. www.TheTrevorProject.org

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

