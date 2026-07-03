ATTACK SHARK Launches R98 HE, Redefining Hall-Effect Magnetic Switch Keyboard Experience with Industry-leading Design

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming peripheral brand ATTACK SHARK has announced the launch of its R98 HE, a new flagship competitive magnetic switch keyboard designed to raise the standard for high-end hall-effect magnetic switch keyboards. Targeting professional gaming, office productivity, and enthusiast customization in one integrated device, it is one of the few magnetic switch keyboards on the market to combine a distinctive 98% layout with a front-facing RGB lightbox.

The R98 HE introduces a dual carbon fiber composite configuration, pairing a forged-texture carbon fiber composite top cover with carbon fiber composite keycaps. The material choice delivers high rigidity, pressure resistance, and long-term structural stability, helping prevent deformation while supporting the precise actuation demands of rapid-trigger magnetic switch play.

A key visual and functional highlight is the keyboard's differentiated 98% layout with an integrated front RGB lightbox, a distinctive design element rarely found on magnetic switch keyboards, most of which rely solely on bottom-facing RGB backlighting. By projecting illumination forward, the lightbox creates greater visual depth and a more immersive, layered lighting effect, enhanced by 22 dedicated dynamic RGB effects. The layout retains an independent number pad, separated arrow keys, a full F-row, and editing keys, balancing competitive gaming control with daily office efficiency.

Performance is centered on a new-generation hall magnetic sensing algorithm designed for competitive FPS gaming. The R98 HE supports 0.005 mm rapid-trigger adjustment with zero dead zone, enabling more precise counter-strafing in titles like Counter-Strike 2, faster repeated key inputs for techniques such as bunny hopping, and responsive micro-movement control for holding tight angles or peeking in VALORANT. Powered by a customized high-frequency gaming chip, the R98 HE combines a 256K scan sampling rate with true 8000 Hz polling to achieve ultra-low 0.08 ms latency, ensuring every keystroke is captured and executed with exceptional speed and consistency during fast-paced competitive matches.

The keyboard also emphasizes typing stability and sound quality with a dual acoustic design. An aluminum alloy positioning plate minimizes resonance by increasing structural rigidity, while a 5-layer sound dampening foam stack reduces cavity noise, working together to produce a cleaner, more consistent magnetic switch sound.

ATTACK SHARK's self-developed custom magnetic switches feature fast response, crisp rebound, a pure bottom-out sound, and a contactless electromagnetic structure rated for 100 million keystrokes. Full-key hot swapping supports a range of high-performance gaming magnetic switches, allowing mixed switch setups across gaming and productivity zones.

Additional features include a CNC aluminum alloy knob with anodized coloring, default system volume control, software-based customization, and web-based driver support for key mapping and adjustment.

With the R98 HE, ATTACK SHARK extends its commitment to professional e-sports gaming mice, e-sports keyboards, customized mechanical keyboards, and accessories, serving global players through accessible pricing, high standards, customization, and continuous innovation.

For more information, please visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on social media and Discord.

To place an order, please visit ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, AU, MX and Japan.

SOURCE ATTACK SHARK