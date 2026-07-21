ATTACK SHARK Unveils RS6 ULTRA, a Flagship Esports Mouse Featuring Its Proprietary Magnetic Hot-Swappable Battery Technology

NEW YORK , July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming peripheral brand ATTACK SHARK has announced the upcoming launch of the RS6 ULTRA, its most advanced wireless gaming mouse to date. Designed for competitive FPS players and the premium esports peripheral market, the new model combines a lightweight carbon fiber structure, flagship sensing technology, low-latency wireless performance, and a magnetic hot-swappable battery system.

ATTACK SHARK RS6 ULTRA a Flagship Esports Mouse

The RS6 ULTRA's magnetic hot-swappable battery system is designed to eliminate the compromises associated with conventional wireless gaming mice. Unlike integrated lithium battery designs that require wired charging and eventually suffer from battery aging, or conventional removable battery systems that depend on battery doors and latch mechanisms, the RS6 ULTRA features a proprietary magnetic alignment design with gold-plated contacts, enabling fast, tool-free battery replacement without disrupting wireless operation. Its dual-battery system further ensures uninterrupted gameplay by allowing one battery to power the mouse while the included 8K receiver simultaneously charges the spare, providing continuous wireless performance and a longer product lifecycle through easily replaceable batteries.

Another key feature is ATTACK SHARK's patented adjustable sensor positioning system. Five mechanical adjustment positions allow players to customize sensor placement to suit hand size, grip style, and aiming preference. This personalized alignment is designed to support more consistent aiming and reduce tracking deviation during rapid movements.

The RS6 ULTRA is powered by a customized PixArt PAW3955MAX sensor and the latest Nordic nRF54L15 wireless MCU, delivering the performance demanded by today's competitive FPS players. The sensor natively supports polling rates of up to 8,000Hz (8K), as well as 1-DPI incremental adjustment for precise sensitivity control. With up to 52,000 DPI, 850 IPS tracking speed, 75G acceleration, and five adjustable lift-off distance settings, it ensures exceptional tracking accuracy and responsiveness during rapid flick shots, precise target acquisition, and high-speed movement in fast-paced titles such as VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, and Apex Legends.

Built on the Nordic nRF54L15 platform, the RS6 ULTRA delivers enhanced scanning performance, wireless stability, and power efficiency. At a 1,000Hz polling rate, it provides up to 800 hours of battery life, reducing charging interruptions during extended training and competition. The combination of stable wireless connectivity and long endurance allows players to stay focused on performance rather than power management.

Complementing the hardware, ATTACK SHARK's proprietary wireless transmission technology delivers button latency of less than 0.168 milliseconds in 8K mode, helping ensure that every click is transmitted with exceptional speed and consistency. The shark fin-inspired 8K receiver features an extended antenna for improved signal strength, along with LED indicators for connection status, polling rate, and battery level. Together, these technologies make the RS6 ULTRA a wireless flagship solution for fast-paced competitive shooters, providing the responsiveness and reliability demanded by players of VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, and Apex Legends.

The RS6 ULTRA features a carbon fiber hybrid injection-molded chassis with a ventilated hollow-shell design that balances low weight, structural strength, comfort, and heat dissipation during extended gaming sessions. A glass-like cooling surface treatment helps reduce discomfort caused by perspiration, while a CNC-machined metal scroll wheel and anodized components improve durability and wear resistance.

Built for serious FPS competitors and enthusiasts, the RS6 ULTRA delivers precision, responsiveness, customization, and endurance expected from a flagship esports mouse.

For more information, visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on social media and Discord.

To place an order, visit ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, AU, MX, SA and Japan.

SOURCE ATTACK SHARK