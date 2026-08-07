ATTACK SHARK Unveils F1 AIR, a 39g Flagship Gaming Mouse Built for Competitive Precision and Speed

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming peripheral brand ATTACK SHARK has announced the upcoming launch of the F1 AIR, a new flagship ultra-lightweight gaming mouse designed for competitive esports players seeking top-tier performance, responsiveness, and precision. Weighing just 39g (±3g), the F1 AIR is engineered to minimize hand and wrist fatigue during extended gaming sessions while maximizing agility and control. Its ultra-lightweight design enables faster flick shots, quicker stop-and-shoot adjustments, and more responsive aiming, giving FPS players the speed and precision needed to react instantly in high-pressure competitive scenarios. The F1 AIR will be available for order on attackshark.com starting from August 17, 2026.

ATTACK SHARK F1 AIR Flagship Gaming Mouse

Equipped with the latest PixArt PAW3955MAX sensor, the F1 AIR combines cutting-edge tracking technology with ultra-responsive wireless performance. The sensor features native support for HP 1K, 2K, and 4K polling rate modes, enabling more efficient integration with modern high-polling-rate wireless transmission systems. Supporting polling rates of up to 8K, it delivers rapid data communication and highly responsive tracking, while fine-grained 1-DPI adjustment allows players to tailor sensitivity with exceptional precision. The result is smooth, accurate control designed to keep pace with the speed and demands of modern competitive gaming.

The PAW3955MAX further raises hardware performance ceilings, delivering a DPI range of 1 to 60,000, tracking speeds of up to 850 IPS, and 75G acceleration. Enhanced tracking performance on glass mouse pads and a newly optimized five-level lift-off distance (LOD) system allow for more precise cursor control and calibration across different gaming environments.

The sensor is paired with the latest Nordic nRF54L15 wireless MCU, delivering significantly enhanced processing performance while maintaining Nordic's renowned power efficiency and connection reliability. The platform supports dual 8K polling rates, enables ultra-low wireless click latency of just 0.168ms, and powers a high-speed scanning architecture capable of exceeding 20,000 FPS in dedicated competitive modes. Improved power management, reduced heat generation, and advanced wireless technologies further enhance stability, responsiveness, and long-term reliability. Support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology further improves wireless precision and connection reliability, helping ensure a more robust and consistent user experience.

ATTACK SHARK's self-developed SMART SPEED WIRELESS technology is another key component of the F1 AIR. Under 8K wireless operation and suitable high-performance PC configurations, click latency can be reduced to below 0.168ms, delivering the rapid response demanded in competitive gaming scenarios.

The F1 AIR also comes with ATTACK SHARK's signature shark-fin-style 8K receiver, featuring an enlarged antenna design for stronger signal transmission. Integrated LED indicators provide real-time visibility into connection status, polling rate settings, and battery life, offering a convenient at-a-glance monitoring experience.

Additional premium features include an ice-feel glass coating for enhanced hand comfort and durability, as well as Omron optical switches rated for 100 million clicks.

As one of the most advanced configurations currently available in the high-end gaming peripheral market, the F1 AIR is designed to meet the demands of serious FPS competitors who prioritize speed, accuracy, and control. Scheduled for release on August 17, it embodies ATTACK SHARK's vision of empowering competitive gamers with technology that enhances every movement, click, and decision in game.

For more information, visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on social media and Discord.

To place an order, visit ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

SOURCE ATTACK SHARK