Attack Surface Management Leader Cyberpion Rebrands as IONIX

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, the leader in Attack Surface Management, has rebranded as IONIX (pronounced 'eye on x'). IONIX helps customers keep an 'eye on x,' providing visibility into their real attack surface including an organization's internet-facing assets and their mesh of connected dependencies.

A threat actor set on penetrating an organization doesn't care whether they're attacking internet-facing assets directly or exploiting a vulnerability from an exposed third-party digital service. Using Connective Intelligence, IONIX accurately maps an organization's real attack surface and its digital supply chain, discovering more organizational assets than any other provider, and delivers unmatched capabilities for proactively preventing attacks.

2022 was a transformational year for IONIX. The company delivered 250% ARR growth and secured $27 million in Series A funding, led by U.S. Venture Partners and existing investors Team8 Capital and Hyperwise Ventures. In January 2023, IONIX announced that Marc Gaffan had been named CEO. Co-founder Nethanel Gelernter moved from CEO to Chief Technology Officer where he is focusing on accelerating innovation and scaling the company's ASM platform. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Doron Gill as Vice President of Engineering, and Ido Samson as Chief Revenue Officer.

"IONIX was built on the premise that the increasingly interwoven nature of the digital supply chain demands a radically different approach to threat protection by identifying the sprawling network of dependencies on the same level as an organization's other assets," said Marc Gaffan, CEO, IONIX. "IONIX's ASM solution helps organizations take control of their real attack surface and its digital supply chain. By working closely with our customers, we have expanded our offering with wider coverage and deeper focus into their biggest attack surface risks. We believe that our new brand and product strategy will provide us with a strong platform to grow and lead in this market."

IONIX ASM Platform

IONIX Connective Intelligence technology leverages machine learning to discover and monitor every internet-facing asset and connection, delivering laser focus into the most critical risks to the business. IONIX goes further, enabling action by providing the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface risk.

IONIX focuses on real risks by surfacing exploitable issues with large blast radius that require immediate attention. With less noise and fewer alerts, security teams can remediate what matters most, faster. To deliver on these market needs, IONIX has significantly expanded its capabilities to include:

Multi-layered prioritization that goes beyond risk severity to validate exploitability and identify blast radius: Determine the blast radius - Rank asset importance based on data sensitivity, business context, brand reputation and inter-connectivity Evaluate exploitability - Identify exploitable misconfigurations, documented exploits and simulated attacks Integrate threat intelligence - Correlate deep dark web findings regarding leaked credentials and compromised machines with customers' asset inventories

that goes beyond risk severity to validate exploitability and identify blast radius: Smart remediation workflows that reduce noise with clear action items and automatically assign tasks to the right subsidiary or operational owner

that reduce noise with clear action items and automatically assign tasks to the right subsidiary or operational owner Integration with customers' cloud environments by combining inside out visibility with an outside in attackers' view to uncover even more exposed assets and shadow IT

by combining inside out visibility with an outside in attackers' view to uncover even more exposed assets and shadow IT Risk scores that quantify attack surface risk across multiple categories enabling decision makers to understand their security posture, track progress over time and make strategic, risk-informed decisions.

that quantify attack surface risk across multiple categories enabling decision makers to understand their security posture, track progress over time and make strategic, risk-informed decisions. Executive ASM reports , generated with one-click, that provide a comprehensive high-level overview of customers' attack surface with visibility into their assets, risks and action items.

"The IONIX brand is new, but the team here has been helping organizations secure their extended attack surface since long before there was even a market category," said Rik Turner, senior principal analyst in Omdia's IT security and technology team. "What they are delivering now as IONIX is a combination of broad coverage of the extended attack surface, along with a focus on the threats that matter most to the organization. The addition of the Risk Scores and Executive Reports comes as the C-Suite and Boards of Directors are focused on cybersecurity like never before, due to the attention of lawmakers and regulators, not to mention the extra attention attack surfaces have gained thanks to the pandemic."

IONIX is the attack surface management solution that uses Connection Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across your real attack surface – and its digital supply chain. Only IONIX discovers and monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface risk. Global leaders including Infosys, The Telegraph, Warner Music Group and E. ON depend on IONIX's machine learning-powered discovery engine, contextual risk assessment and prioritization, and end-to-end remediation workflows to go on the offensive in managing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. For more information visit www.ionix.io or connect with us on LinkedIn .

