Attain Appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 5

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, an organization has the highest level of commitment to quality and leverages a metric-based, quantitative method to continually improve its processes.

With only thirty-nine other companies in the United States appraised at CMMI-DEV ML5, Attain's rating sets it apart from industry peers and further demonstrates the enhanced value it can bring to its clients to achieve mission success.

"Attain's CMMI level five rating distinguishes our development capability maturity from competitors, with the highest form of third-party validation," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "Our appraisal reflects our proven ability to transform and innovate as we reliably deliver software solutions. We are very proud to bring this capability to our clients to reduce risk and long-term costs," he said.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. From strategy and digital transformation—including user-centric design, agile development, DevOps, and continuous deployment—to cyber security, cloud services, business intelligence and analytics, infrastructure management, as well as industry-specific operational expertise, Attain brings proven performance and forward thinking to advance our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

About CMMI® Institute

CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

