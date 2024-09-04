Attain Capital Announces New Senior Advisor, Renee P. Wynn

Private Equity Firm Expands Leadership Team with Former NASA CIO

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in companies delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients, announced that Renee P. Wynn, a recognized leader in information technology and governance, will serve as a Strategic Advisor.

Wynn is a strategic independent board director and former Chief Information Officer (CIO) with 30+ years of diverse experience, notably, at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). She brings a wealth of knowledge to Attain Capital, including global IT operations, cybersecurity, supply chain management, risk management, environmental policy, and government-to-business relations.

"Providing access to the former CIO of NASA is another way that we can overdeliver to our companies," said Ted Davies. Post this

"I am excited to join the Attain Capital team and leverage my extensive experience and diverse expertise to collaborate with management teams for the success of current and future portfolio companies," said Wynn. "I completely align with Attain Capital's three core principles: operator led, market obsessed, and people focused. For me, my work has always been about making a difference in people's lives. Plus, being invited to join a team of likeminded individuals and help build the future is a wish come true."

Prior to her advisory roles, Wynn served as CIO of the $22.6B+ federal space agency NASA, where she provided strategic direction and governance for global enterprise IT services, overseeing 11 CIOs and a $2B IT portfolio—serving over 65,000 people, including astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). She steered NASA's global transformation to a more centralized model, and co-led NASA's Digital Transformation, guiding the strategy toward the new digital age, including preparing for Machine Learning (ML) in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twins in space, engineering, data, and global infrastructure.

Before NASA, Wynn held several leadership roles throughout 25 years at the EPA, culminating as CIO and Acting Assistant Administrator, overseeing enterprise IT services for the $9.55B+ Agency, serving +23K people. During her tenure, she was widely acknowledged for her capability to deliver results through rebuilding or establishing critical programs and developing key strategies from risk-based environmental policies to spur economic recovery, digital data management, and leading complex IT strategies, to guiding the first Agency to the cloud.

"Renee is one of the most dynamic and impactful leaders in the industry," said Ted Davies, Managing Partner, Attain Capital. "She has a true passion for creating lasting results and brings a contagious energy to every initiative she undertakes. I am thrilled to welcome her to Attain Capital—our portfolio companies will benefit immensely from her vast expertise. Providing direct access to the former CIO of NASA and all the insights she brings from her illustrious career is another way that we can overdeliver to the companies in which we invest."

In addition to her work with Attain Capital, Wynn serves as an independent board member for Axonius, a cybersecurity company, as well as holds positions on the Board of Advisors at MITRE, Interos, Dataminr, MESH Experience, and Level6 Cybersecurity. Committed to helping others, she also serves on the Board at The Women's Center, a Virginia and Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the community's mental health and well-being through counseling, education, support, and advocacy. She also serves on the Board of the Virginia Tech – Applied Research Corporation (VT-ARC).

About Attain Capital

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Capital is a private equity firm that invests in firms delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients. We drive value through active ownership focused on building management teams, defining business strategies, executing growth plans, and improving operations fostering industry-leading companies that have unique solutions to pervasive challenges. For more information, please visit attaincap.com.

SOURCE Attain Capital