Attain Capital Announces Ted Davies, Managing Partner-Government, and Launches New Website

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in companies delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients, announced that Ted Davies, a recognized leader in the technology and government communities, will serve as Managing Partner of Attain Capital taking the lead of the company's private equity investments in the government technology and services market. Prior to joining Attain, Davies served as Chief Executive Officer for Altamira Technologies Corporation and President, Federal Systems at Unisys Corporation. Earlier in his career, he spent 17 years with Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was a partner in charge of cross-agency service offerings.

Davies is an active member of the community, serving on the Executive Committee of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the Board of The Women's Center. Additionally, he is the former Chair of the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), was Chairman of the Board for the United Way of the National Capital Area, and served on the Board of the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Washington Chapter.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ted to the team and look forward to his leadership of Attain Capital's government-related activities and investments. Ted is a dynamic and impactful leader—the combination of his industry expertise and heart for the work of growing a business that is people- and client-centric is unique in this market," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital. "I'm excited to work together with Ted to positively impact our portfolio companies, the markets they serve, and our communities."

"What better way to kick off a new year than to formally launch our brand aligned around three core principles: operator led, market obsessed, and people focused," said Ted Davies, Managing Partner at Attain Capital. "We understand what it takes to develop and accelerate successful organizations because we've done it time and time again. We are passionate about this work—partnering with great teams to grow enduring companies and create sustainable long-term value."

The firm also launched a comprehensive new website today including a refreshed logo. The modern and approachable design aligns with Attain Capital's hands-on approach to partnering with its portfolio companies. The firm drives value as an active investment partner focused on building management teams, defining business strategies, executing growth plans, and improving operations fostering industry-leading companies that have unique solutions supporting critical missions. At the core of Attain Capital and how it operates is a sense of purpose: to be and attain the best for those it serves.

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Capital is a private equity firm that invests in firms delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients. We drive value through active ownership focused on building management teams, defining business strategies, executing growth plans, and improving operations fostering industry-leading companies that have unique solutions to pervasive challenges. For more information, please visit attain.capital.

