Attain Capital Managing Partner Ted Davies Named 2024 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree

Industry leader recognized for driving innovation and leading growth in the Greater Washington region

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in companies delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients, announced that Ted Davies, Managing Partner and recognized leader in the technology and government communities, has been named a 2024 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 honoree. The NVTC Tech 100 honors the top innovative companies and leaders in the region's technology community. This prestigious recognition celebrates the region's visionary companies, leading executives, and emerging innovators who are at the forefront of driving innovation, developing groundbreaking technologies, and significantly contributing to economic growth.

Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges including Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird), and Shiv Varma (KPMG). The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list is comprised of 68 tech companies, 27 executives, and five emerging leaders who consistently demonstrate dedication, vision, and innovation in our tech region. Honorees will be recognized at the NVTC Tech 100 Celebration, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 6p–8p ET, at Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.

"2024 has been another year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Ted Davies for his transformative work with Attain Capital. We are thrilled to see the firm's investments in companies poised to grow and increase their service to the public sector."

Among other accomplishments in 2024, Davies led the successful investment in Excella, positioning Attain Capital as the preferred partner by highlighting the firm's operator-led approach. Excella CEO and co-founder Burton White shared, "Attain Capital's approach closely aligns with Excella's values and vision…their team has significant tech industry expertise that can help us expand Excella's capabilities."

A key tenant of Attain Capital's investment strategy is its operator-led approach. This year, the firm continued to expand its advisor network adding experienced executives, including Former NASA CIO and technology expert Renee Wynn and seasoned GovCon executive, Paul Strasser to help Attain Capital evaluate investment opportunities and advise current and future portfolio companies on value creation strategies.

"Virtually anything meaningful and impactful that we accomplish in life is done with others," said Ted Davies, Managing Partner, Attain Capital. "I share this honor with the entire Attain Capital team. It's truly a blessing to share my operational experience and make investments in founder-led businesses with the goal of using organic and inorganic growth strategies to create highly differentiated mid-market companies. 2024 has been a year of growth and progress across our portfolio and I can't wait to see the impact we have in 2025 and beyond."

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Capital is a private equity firm that invests in firms delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to government and education clients. We drive value through active ownership focused on building management teams, defining business strategies, executing growth plans, and improving operations fostering industry-leading companies that have unique solutions to pervasive challenges. For more information, please visit attaincap.com.

