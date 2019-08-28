Attain Celebrates 10 Years

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced that the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. Though Attain recognizes August 28 as a milestone date for the firm, more importantly, it remembers that today also marks the 56th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

"I am humbled by the impactful results we have delivered and am incredibly proud of the firm that we have created. The driving force behind Attain's success—and our greatest asset—is our innovative and talented team," said Greg Baroni, Attain Chairman and CEO. "Together, we have laid the foundation for an enduring legacy, and will continue to innovate, unafraid to disrupt the status quo to find new ways to add value for those we serve, and to make a lasting impact that changes the world," he continued.

In its first ten years, Attain has grown from a start-up to an elite consulting firm, with more than 750 employees across 40 states and the District of Columbia. Established in 2009 by Greg Baroni and John O'Neill, the company was founded on three core principles—built-to-last, next-generation, and values driven—and is recognized as a sought-after consulting firm known for digital transformation and innovation. Attain brings value to more than 100 clients, including:

Modernizing one of the most critical infrastructure systems for a federal financial regulatory agency through the implementation of DevOps and agile processes, reducing production incidents by 95%.

Implementing a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to improve contact center call operations, eliminating errors, and reducing response time by 90%.

Designing and implementing an artificial intelligence (AI) cluster, including computational research and cyber analytics, for a federal research organization, and building one of the world's largest supercomputers.

"The markets we serve continue to recognize our commitment to excellence. Over the past ten years, we have received over 30 awards, including Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces, and, most recently, as one of Consulting magazine's Fastest Growing Firms for the fourth consecutive year," said Manish Agarwal, Attain President and COO. "These awards are acknowledgements of our strong and competitive growth, and validate Attain's reputation in the market as a premier consultancy and employer of choice," Agarwal said.

In addition to client work, Attain continues to focus on serving the community, supporting more than 20 charitable organizations and donating nearly $2 Million dollars to date, including to the National Kidney Foundation Serving the National Capital Area, The Women's Center, and the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

SOURCE Attain, LLC

Related Links

http://www.attain.com

