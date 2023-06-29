Attain Insight Releases Security 4X™ v4, A Powerful Tool to Streamline Security Authorizations Across Enterprises

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Attain Insight, a leading provider of comprehensive data security and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of Attain Insight Security 4X version 4.0, a powerful upgrade to its flagship security software. This latest release introduces a range of cutting-edge features and enhancements designed to fortify data protection, streamline compliance processes, and bolster user management across diverse enterprise environments. Security 4X integrates with leading directory services, including Active Directory, Apache, eDirectory, Google, HCL Domino, and Okta Identity Services for streamlined user identity and access management.

Corporate and regulatory compliance regulations around the world are becoming more and more pervasive. All too often, implementing security to align with compliance requirements is a tedious and manual process where it is difficult to verify that changes are accurate and performing as intended. IT is tasked with carrying out these security changes, which often requires managing thousands of access rules across large environments.

Attain Insight Security 4X 4.0 brings several notable additions and improvements to empower organizations to streamline the authorization process with unrivaled security and compliance capabilities. It now allows for direct administration of any Directory Service group(s), including managing existing group memberships and distribution lists. The upgrade also introduces a suite of new Compliance reports, providing organizations with comprehensive visibility and detailed tracking of all security changes, ensuring regulatory compliance, and facilitating audits with ease.

"We are excited to unveil Attain Insight Security 4X version 4, which represents a significant leap forward in data security and compliance," said Paul Hulford, CEO of Attain Insight. "With these new features and enhancements, our customers can proactively protect their data, efficiently manage user access, and effortlessly comply with industry regulations. This release reaffirms our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their most valuable assets."

Attain Insight Security 4X v4 is available immediately. For more information or to request a demo, please visit attaininsight.com/security-4x.

About Attain Insight

Attain Insight is a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive data security, and business intelligence products and services to organizations across industries. With a relentless commitment to data protection, privacy, and compliance, Attain Insight empowers businesses to secure their critical assets, maintain regulatory compliance, and build trust with their customers.

