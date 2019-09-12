Attain Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2019 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting magazine, the flagship publication of the consulting industry. Attain, which also ranked among the top five in the Information Technology category, is featured in the magazine's September issue. This is the second time in three years that the company has ranked on the list.

The Best Firms annual ranking spotlights exceptional firms to work for based on six categories of employee satisfaction. Some 11,000 consultants participated in the anonymous award surveys, representing more than 300 firms. The ranking joins Consulting magazine's other award programs and lists, including its Fastest Growing Firms list, on which Attain has ranked annually since 2016.

"Attain's recognition among Consulting magazine's 2019 Best Firms to Work For reinforces to the market that Attain is a premiere consultancy and employer of choice," said Chairman and CEO Greg Baroni. "At Attain, we are committed to attracting, developing, and retaining top consulting talent to continue delivering the best transformational services and solutions to our clients. Our people are at the center of everything that we do, and are the driving force behind Attain's success," he continued.

Established in 2009 and celebrating its 10th anniversary, Attain has grown from a start-up to an elite consulting firm, with more than 750 employees across 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded on three core principles—built-to-last, next-generation, and values driven—and is recognized as a sought-after consulting firm known for digital transformation and innovation. The firm's entrepreneurial culture, rooted in seven core values know as The Attain Way, translates into a collaborative work environment that fosters leading-edge solutions and new ways of thinking to benefit clients in the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit communities.

Organizations ranked on the 2019 Best Firms to Work For list will be honored at a celebration on September 19th in Chicago, IL.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

