Attain Named a top Tech 100 Company by Northern Virginia Technology Council

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2019 Tech 100 Company by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the regional voice of technology. Attain Chairman and CEO Greg Baroni also was named a NVTC Tech 100 Leader, his second win in this category.

The NVTC Tech 100 recognizes the top companies and leaders in the Greater Washington technology community that are driving innovation, implementing impactful new solutions for their customers, and leading growth in the region.

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, Attain stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce Attain and the company's CEO Greg Baroni as NVTC Tech 100 honorees," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

"We are thrilled that the industry has recognized Attain as an influential Tech 100 company, reinforcing the company's status as an elite consultancy known for delivering digital transformation and innovation," said Chairman and CEO Greg Baroni. "Since our founding in 2009, we have focused on three core principles—built-to-last, next-generation, and values driven—and foster a collaborative environment that encourages new ways of thinking and leading-edge solutions that benefit clients in the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit communities," he continued.

