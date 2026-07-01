Attain Partners Named a 2026 WTOP News Top Workplace

Employee-driven recognition honors the firm's people-first culture, mission-driven work, and commitment to helping employees grow

MCLEAN, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners has been named a 2026 WTOP News Top Workplace, an employee-driven recognition honoring Washington, D.C.-area organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and put their people first. Now in its 13th year and newly presented in partnership with WTOP News, the regional Top Workplaces program is based on confidential employee feedback collected through the Energage Workplace Survey, a research-backed assessment of key drivers of culture and employee engagement.

Previously presented in the region by The Washington Post, the Washington, D.C. Top Workplaces program is being carried forward by WTOP News in partnership with Energage. WTOP News recognized award-winning employers across four categories during its June 18 Top Workplaces celebration at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

"Being named a Top Workplace is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our incredible team," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "From the beginning, we set out to build a next-generation, built-to-last, values-driven consultancy where talented professionals can do their best work and advance their careers in service of missions that matter. This recognition affirms what we believe at Attain Partners: when you put people first, invest in their growth, and stay grounded in shared purpose, you create enduring impact for clients, communities, and humankind."

The recognition builds on a strong year of workplace honors for Attain Partners. In 2025, the firm was named one of Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For, a national honor evaluating consulting firms across culture, career development, work/life balance, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and leadership. Attain Partners was also named one of Washingtonian magazine's 2025 Great Places to Work, an honor based on anonymous employee surveys and a review of company benefits. Together, these distinctions reinforce Attain Partners' reputation as an employer of choice in consulting and across the Washington, D.C. region.

Attain Partners' WTOP News Top Workplace recognition reflects the firm's continued investment in its people, including robust benefits, professional development, career growth, a culture of service and collaboration, and expanded leadership and expertise to support clients. These investments help employees grow professionally, serve clients with excellence, and contribute meaningfully to the communities where they live and work.

"As we grow and embrace new technologies, our people remain our greatest differentiator. Innovation matters because it helps us solve bigger, more complex challenges for our clients. Culture is what allows that innovation to take root—with teams who feel supported, challenged, and inspired to serve with excellence," Baroni added. "This honor belongs to every member of our team. I am grateful for the culture they build every day and am energized by the work ahead as we continue to create a place where our people, clients, and communities can thrive together."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and government landscapes. Guided by its vision to be a built-to-last, next-generation, values-driven consultancy, Attain Partners helps organizations solve complex challenges through strategy, technology, data, and operational excellence. For more information, visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners