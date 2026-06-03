Attain Partners Welcomes Karl Otto as Executive in Residence, Advancement

Advancement technology and analytics leader to help institutions translate data and systems into measurable fundraising performance

MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners today announced that Karl Otto has joined the firm as Executive in Residence, Advancement. Mr. Otto brings a distinctive focus on aligning data, technology, and operations to help fundraising organizations perform at their highest level, enabling Advancement teams to spend more time where it matters most: with donors.

Mr. Otto joins Attain Partners with deep experience leading analytics, technology, and operational strategy across higher education and healthcare fundraising organizations. He most recently served as Executive Director of Philanthropy Analytics and Business Intelligence at Providence Health System, where he built and scaled an enterprise analytics function supporting fundraising operations across a network of more than 40 foundations.

"Karl's experience sits at the intersection of Advancement strategy and the platforms that enable it," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Managing Partner at Attain Partners. "From CRM implementations to analytics and data architecture, he understands what it takes to turn complex systems into practical tools that drive engagement and results. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our Advancement and digital offerings."

In his role at Attain Partners, Mr. Otto will collaborate with growth, digital, and delivery teams to expand Advancement advisory services, support complex client engagements, and contribute to thought leadership across the Advancement ecosystem. He will work closely with institutional leaders to modernize data and technology environments, strengthen decision-making through analytics, and enable more effective, scalable fundraising operations.

"Karl brings a powerful combination of strategic insight and hands-on experience building the systems that Advancement organizations rely on every day," said Kristi Phillips, Managing Director of Growth at Attain Partners. "He understands how to translate data and technology investments into real advancement outcomes. That perspective is critical as our clients look to modernize while continuing to meet ambitious revenue goals."

Prior to Providence, Mr. Otto served as the inaugural Chief Technology Officer for University Development and Alumni Relations at the University of California, Berkeley, where he led a large, distributed technology and operations team through the launch of the university's $6 billion campaign. His earlier career includes leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer for the University of Oregon Foundation, Director of Development for the Seattle Men's and Women's Choruses, and Major Gift Officer at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Throughout his career, Mr. Otto has focused on helping organizations navigate CRM implementations, data warehouses, analytics platforms, and the organizational change required to make those investments successful. His work consistently centers on building environments where Advancement teams are equipped with the insights, tools, and processes needed to deepen donor relationships and accelerate growth.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. Attain Partners is committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable outcomes through strategy, technology, and data-driven insight. For more information, visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners