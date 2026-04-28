Attain Partners' Ryan Hartley Named a 2026 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Hartley recognized in the Analytics & AI Innovation category for advancing scalable, responsible AI and data-driven transformation

MCLEAN, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Mr. Ryan Hartley has been named a 2026 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine in the Analytics & AI Innovation category. The award recognizes consulting leaders who deliver measurable impact, advance innovation in analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), and raise the bar for leadership across the profession.

Mr. Hartley was recognized for building and scaling a production-grade analytics and AI capability at Attain Partners—delivering business outcomes while embedding responsible AI governance from the start. In just one year, he helped evolve an early-stage data function into a high-growth analytics and AI practice grounded in enterprise data architecture, governed AI deployment, and predictive insight.

"Ryan exemplifies the high-performing, forward-thinking innovation and leadership that defines Attain Partners and that this recognition celebrates," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Managing Partner at Attain Partners. "He has built and scaled a leading-edge data, analytics, and AI practice grounded in strong data architecture, governance, and measurable outcomes. His ability to translate complex data environments into actionable insight has fueled significant growth while establishing a foundation for responsible, scalable innovation that delivers lasting value for our clients."

Under Mr. Hartley's leadership, the Data Services and Analytics practice experienced strong year-over-year revenue growth. He also introduced AI-powered accelerators that streamline data discovery, requirements analysis, and source-to-target mapping—reducing delivery timelines while improving consistency and quality.

A defining aspect of Mr. Hartley's work is his focus on responsible AI. He has embedded governance-first frameworks, including federated data ownership, access controls, and AI readiness models, to ensure solutions are transparent, auditable, and aligned with enterprise risk standards. This approach enables organizations to move beyond fragmented reporting toward predictive, data-driven decision-making at scale.

"Throughout my career, I have focused on connecting strategy to execution and creating clarity in complex data environments," said Hartley. "Organizations do not struggle because they lack tools, but rather because they lack alignment, ownership, and a clear path from data to decision. I'm honored to be recognized for building strong, trusted data foundations, investing in people, and delivering solutions that drive measurable, long-term value for our clients."

This recognition underscores Attain Partners' commitment to delivering measurable impact through a human-centered, AI-powered approach, building trusted partnerships, and helping mission-driven organizations achieve lasting outcomes.

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. Attain Partners is committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable outcomes through strategy, technology, and data-driven insight. For more information, visit attainpartners.com.

SOURCE Attain Partners