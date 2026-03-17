Attain Sports Announces Strategic Partnership with Rising Motorsports Talent Evan McKnight Racing

MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Sports today announced a strategic partnership with Evan McKnight Racing, marking the organization's latest expansion into emerging competitive platforms and reinforcing its commitment to supporting the next generation of elite athletes. The partnership will debut during the 2026 CARS Tour season.

As part of the collaboration, the Attain Sports brand will be featured on McKnight's race car throughout the 2026 season, symbolizing a shared commitment to performance excellence, disciplined preparation, and sustained growth both on and off the track.

"This partnership represents more than sponsorship—it reflects alignment in mindset, ambition, and values," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Sports. "Evan embodies the qualities we champion across all of our teams: relentless preparation, competitive excellence, and a long-term vision for success. At Attain Sports, we invest in people, organizations, and communities where performance, character, and opportunity intersect. Evan McKnight Racing fits that vision perfectly, and we're excited about what we can build together."

McKnight, widely recognized as one of the promising young competitors in late model stock car racing, views the partnership as a meaningful catalyst for his team's continued growth.

"Partnering with Attain Sports is incredibly energizing for our team," said McKnight. "Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term development aligns with how we approach racing. Having a partner that understands high-performance environments gives us additional confidence as we head into the 2026 CARS Tour season."

The CARS Tour—owned by NASCAR champions and industry leaders Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks—is widely regarded as one of the premier development platforms in stock car racing. The series serves as a proving ground for emerging talent and provides a highly competitive national stage for drivers, teams, and sponsors alike.

Through this partnership, Attain Sports and Evan McKnight Racing will collaborate to:

Expand brand visibility across motorsports audiences

Deepen fan engagement and community connection

Support athlete development and competitive excellence

Explore broader opportunities across the evolving sports ecosystem

The partnership reflects Attain Sports' continued commitment to building a diversified, values-driven sports platform spanning professional baseball, soccer, and now competitive motorsports.

About Attain Sports

Attain Sports is a values-driven sports ownership and management platform focused on building competitive teams, strengthening communities, and advancing the future of sports. Its portfolio includes multiple professional baseball franchises, including the Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate Chesapeake Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles High-A affiliate Frederick Keys, the MLB Draft League Aberdeen IronBirds, and the Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club Spire City Ghost Hounds, as well as the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Club Loudoun United FC.

Through strategic partnerships such as Evan McKnight Racing, Attain Sports continues to expand its impact across the evolving sports landscape.

Learn more at: www.attainsports.com.

About Evan McKnight Racing

Evan McKnight Racing competes in the CARS Tour and other premier late model stock car series, focused on driver development, competitive excellence, and building a championship-caliber program.

Learn more at: evanmcknightracing.com.

SOURCE Attain Sports