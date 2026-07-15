Attain Technology Named to MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs to Watch List

Providence-based managed IT services provider recognized for operational excellence and growth potential using the same methodology as the industry benchmark MSP 501

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Technology, a Providence, Rhode Island managed IT services provider, has been named to MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs to Watch list. The recognition honors managed service providers that demonstrate world-class operational performance and strong growth potential.

MSP Summit MSP to Watch List

MSP Summit, an Informa event and the organization behind the industry's benchmark MSP 501, evaluated the MSPs to Watch list using the same rigorous methodology as the MSP 501. The assessment examined revenue mix quality, recurring revenue percentage, revenue per employee efficiency, and year-over-year growth. According to MSP Summit, many MSPs to Watch companies outperform larger MSP 501 organizations on the metrics that matter most, including recurring revenue, growth rate, operational efficiency, and service innovation.

The distinction reflects how well a managed service provider is built and run, not simply its size. For Attain Technology, it validates a deliberate focus on operational excellence and forward-thinking solutions for the small and mid-size businesses it serves across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, with specialization in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

"We've been very intentional about building a business that prioritizes operational excellence, meaningful client outcomes, and forward-thinking solutions, so it's rewarding to see that effort reflected in this distinction," said Robert "Bob" Paradise, CEO of Attain Technology.

Founded in 2008, Attain Technology delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, and AI readiness consulting designed to help clients operate securely and grow with confidence. The firm's recognition arrives as it continues to expand its AI consulting practice, helping regional businesses adopt practical, secure automation.

The full 2026 MSPs to Watch list is available on the official MSP Summit announcement. Businesses interested in learning more about Attain Technology's managed services and AI readiness offerings can visit the company's website or contact its Providence office directly.

About Attain Technology

Attain Technology is a managed IT services provider and AI consulting firm based at 275 Reservoir Ave, Providence, RI 02907. Founded in 2008, Attain serves small and mid-size businesses across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, with vertical specialization in construction and manufacturing. Learn more at www.attaintechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew DePardo

Attain Technology

401-244-5200 x112

[email protected]

www.attaintechnology.com

SOURCE Attain Technology Inc.