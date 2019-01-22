Attainably Sexy: Sexy Hair Launches the Iconic Brand on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexy Hair, the professional hair care brand and creator of the best-selling and award-winning Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play hairspray, announced today the distribution of Sexy Hair products on Amazon.com. With Amazon accounting for 52% of total online spend in the U.S.1, the launch of Sexy Hair products on the online platform will both expand and streamline the distribution and availability of the Sexy Hair brand in the U.S. In offering this expanded availability, Sexy Hair aims to reconfirm their commitment to defending product quality and positioning, and the integrity of the professional beauty industry.

"At Sexy Hair, we are always looking for opportunities to tell the brand story where consumers are spending time shopping," said Jennifer Weiderman, VP of Marketing. "As an official Amazon distributor, Sexy Hair will offer consumers the entire portfolio of products at the highest quality ensuring consistent positioning and brand presentation. The Sexy Hair branded shop on Amazon will leverage our brand assets to provide a fully immersive Sexy Hair shopping experience."

"With over 60,000 licensed salons across the U.S., salon owners have always been the heart of our business," said Caleb Foltermann, General Manager of Sexy Hair. "We will continue to prioritize our relationship with salons through this Amazon partnership, as well as our stylists' relationships with their clients."

Beginning February 8th, 2019, Sexy Hair's comprehensive product line will be available for sale on Amazon's Professional Beauty Platform. To learn more about Sexy Hair, visit SexyHair.com.

About Sexy Hair

Founded in 1998, Sexy Hair has become a "must have" for leading Hollywood celebrities. Located in Los Angeles, California, Sexy Hair distributes professional hair care products in more than 54 countries and 60,000 licensed salons across the U.S. Widely known for its "big red can," Sexy Hair Concepts® LLC is one of the fastest growing beauty care brands that create hair products that do what they say and say what they promise. It is the #1 hairspray brand in the U.S. with one can sold every four seconds. For more information on all Sexy Hair products and where to find them, please visit www.sexyhair.com or call 800.848.3383. Also visit us on Facebook.com/SexyHair and on Instagram and Twitter @SexyHair.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel operates across its three business units – Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care – in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair®, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

