Attalon Launches as Independent Defense Technology Leader; Appoints John Bergeron as CEO to Strengthen Leadership in Precision Optics and Directed Energy

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attalon, Inc., a provider of mission-critical optical and directed energy technologies, today announced its launch as an independent standalone company following its acquisition by Advent International. Formerly the Aerospace & Defense business of Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), Attalon emerges with a sharpened focus on delivering high-performance systems required for next generation warfare, including directed energy, cutting edge space and airborne optics, and survivability solutions.

To lead this transformation and support the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading systems and solutions, Attalon has appointed John Bergeron as President and Chief Executive Officer. A 35-year veteran of the aerospace and defense sector, Bergeron brings deep operational expertise from leadership roles at CACI, Raytheon, and GE.

A New Name for a New Era of Defense: The rebrand to "Attalon" signals a definitive shift from a subsidiary business unit inside a large commercially focused conglomerate, to an agile and purpose-built defense platform. The name pairs the concept of authority and leadership ("Atta") with precision and strike capability ("Talon").

"The battlefield is evolving faster than ever, moving toward autonomous systems and contested environments. Our customers cannot afford partners who are merely reactive," said John Bergeron. "Attalon is not just a component supplier; we are the core of optical and directed energy systems that will define modern defense. We are now unleashed to invest specifically in the technologies that the warfighter needs to dominate in these new domains."

Strategic Focus: Speed, Power and Precision: Attalon intends to build on its heritage of engineering excellence and talent through accelerated investment in three critical growth areas:

Precision Optics : Delivering high-performance optical systems and solutions that enable ISR&T (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting) applications across air, space, and ground domains.

: Delivering high-performance optical systems and solutions that enable ISR&T (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting) applications across air, space, and ground domains. Directed Energy & Advanced Lasers : Design and production of spectrally and coherently beam-combined lasers, pulsed lasers, and precision gimbals for directed energy weapon systems, active sensing, and laser communications.

: Design and production of spectrally and coherently beam-combined lasers, pulsed lasers, and precision gimbals for directed energy weapon systems, active sensing, and laser communications. Precision Coatings: High-temperature specialty coatings and patterning on both conformal and irregular shapes which require exacting precision. Our customers rely on these unique processes for the integration of bespoke EMI and RF spectral characteristics, which are capable of withstanding Mach speeds and extreme temperatures up to 1,000°C.

"We are thrilled to welcome John as Attalon's new President and CEO," said Mike Kahn, Chairman of the Board. "Attalon possesses rare technical capabilities that are critical to national security. As an independent entity, with John at the helm, Attalon is now positioned to move at the speed of the mission. His leadership will play a critical role in driving innovation and turning our proprietary technologies into field-ready advantages for our customers across aerospace and defense."

Industry Presence: Attalon will debut its new brand and showcase its capabilities at Photonics West in San Francisco, CA (Jan. 20-22, 2026) at Booth #5412.

About Attalon

Attalon is a leading technology partner to the global aerospace and defense industry, specializing in the physics of light and heat. With over 500 employees in the U.S., Attalon engineers critical optical, laser, and coating technologies that enable systems to see farther, target faster, and survive the harshest environments. From high-energy directed laser systems to satellite optics and hypersonic thermal protection, Attalon equips the warfighter with the advantage of precision.

SOURCE Attalon, Inc.