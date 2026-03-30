Attems introduces Cicinis 2024, the new vintage of its Sauvignon Blanc from Collio

The new vintage arrives in international markets,

showcasing the character of one of Friuli Venezia Giulia's most distinctive white wines

COLLIO GORIZIANO, Italy, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Attems, the Marchesi Frescobaldi estate at the foot of Monte Calvario (Podgora) in Collio Goriziano, tradition and precise viticulture come together to craft wines that speak clearly of their origin. The release of Attems Cicinis 2024, the latest vintage of the estate's flagship wine, highlights one of the Collio DOC's most distinctive expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, reaffirming the estate's dedication to this historic Italian wine region, renowned for producing some of the country's finest white wines.

Sourced from a single vineyard in the heart of the Collio, Cicinis reflects the character and precision that define this remarkable growing area. Here, the Ponca soils - a stratified mix of marble and sandstone - play a fundamental role in shaping the wine's identity, contributing structure, minerality, and unmistakable elegance. The proximity to the Adriatic Sea, combined with the protection of the Julian Alps, creates a unique microclimate marked by significant temperature shifts, allowing the grapes to develop both aromatic intensity and vibrant freshness.

The wine stands out for its precision and purity, revealing a luminous straw-yellow hue with green reflections in the glass. The nose opens with refined notes of citrus and white peach, alongside delicate hints of sage and tomato leaf, gradually evolving into more complex nuances of flint and Mediterranean herbs. On the palate, it is structured yet elegant, with vibrant acidity carrying through to a long, persistent finish marked by a distinct mineral backbone.

The 2024 growing season was balanced and favorable, with mild winter temperatures, regular rainfall, and a spring that supported steady, even vine growth. Alternating heat and rain through June and July allowed the grapes to ripen gradually without water stress. Harvest took place in stages according to vineyard exposure, with the earliest-picked fruit showing vibrant acidity and citrus notes, and the later-picked grapes bringing softer texture and more exotic aromas.

Harvested at dawn, the grapes are whole-cluster pressed with the utmost delicacy. The free-run must is then left to clarify by static decantation for 24 hours before alcoholic fermentation begins. Fermentation takes place across different vessels - 40% in egg-shaped cement tanks, 10% in new barriques, and the remaining 50% in second- and third-passage barriques and tonneaux. Cicinis then ages for seven months on its lees in these vessels, gaining texture and aromatic complexity without undergoing malolactic fermentation.

With Cicinis 2024, Attems confirms its role as a benchmark for Sauvignon Blanc in Collio - a wine of elegance and precision that reflects both the character of its terroir and the vision of the Marchesi Frescobaldi family.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

For images download HERE

ATTEMS

Attems is a name that encompasses the history of wine in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Indeed there is documentation that confirms ownership of land dedicated to viticulture in Collio by the Attems dynasty dating as far back as 1106, whereas the production of Ribolla Gialla and Refosco can be seen listed in the 1764 general ledgers. A millenary tradition that has made this winery a local reference point, with Count Douglas Attems as key protagonist: to him goes the merit of having founded, in 1964, the Consorzio dei Vini del Collio (Collio Wine Consortium). It was – in chronological terms – the third to have been founded in Italy and the first in the Friuli region. The story of Attems is thus interwoven with history: from the Patriarchate of Aquileia to the County of Gorizia, from the First World War to the present day. Owned by the Frescobaldi family since the year 2000, Attems denotes a fascinating past, an accomplished present and a future filled with innovation. Since the year 2000 Attems is property of the Frescobaldi family who continue to pursue its tradition with great respect of its distinctive characteristics.

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Media contact:

Carlotta Ribolini

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SOURCE Attems