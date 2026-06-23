Attems releases the 2025 vintage of its Pinot Grigio

A distinctive expression of Pinot Grigio shaped by the unique character of Friuli Venezia Giulia

COLLIO GORIZIANO, Italy, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attems, the Frescobaldi family's estate in Friuli Venezia Giulia, announces the release of Pinot Grigio DOC Friuli 2025. One of the most beloved white varieties cultivated in the region, Pinot Grigio finds in the Gorizia hills the precise balance of soil, altitude and climate it needs to express its delicate, harmonious profile with clarity and depth

The grapes for Attems Pinot Grigio 2025 are sourced from vineyards located between the plains and slopes of the Province of Gorizia, at an average altitude of 60 metres above sea level. Here, pebble-rich soils combine Eocene sandstone with deep, moist, clay-rich layers, creating ideal conditions for producing wines with structure, minerality, and elegance. The vineyards, planted in 2002 with a density of 5,500 plants per hectare, are trained using spurred cordon and Guyot systems, allowing the variety to develop its characteristic freshness and expressive aromatic profile.

The 2025 vintage benefited from ideal climatic conditions, with a mild spring, well-distributed rainfall, and warm summer days balanced by cool nights. These conditions allowed the grapes to ripen evenly while preserving freshness, minerality, and aromatic concentration. The grapes were harvested in late August and gently pressed upon arrival at the winery. After settling for 24 to 48 hours, fermentation took place at low temperatures to preserve the fruit's purity and precision. Vinification was primarily carried out in stainless steel, with 10% fermented in barriques, always at controlled temperature and without malolactic fermentation. The wine was then aged on fine lees, which were periodically suspended to enhance texture and complexity.

In the glass, Attems Pinot Grigio 2025 presents a delicate pale straw yellow colour. The nose is fine and precise, opening with notes of white plum and lime blossom, accompanied by typical nuances of Williams pear and crisp apple. On the palate, the wine reveals delightful complexity, with vibrant citric acidity balanced by a soft, velvety structure that supports its graceful progression.

Pinot Grigio 2025 is a further expression of what Attems has always sought: wines that are unmistakably from Friuli Venezia Giulia, shaped by the land and guided by the longstanding commitment of the Frescobaldi family to quality, authenticity, and the pure expression of terroir.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

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ATTEMS

Attems is a name that encompasses the history of wine in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Indeed there is documentation that confirms ownership of land dedicated to viticulture in Collio by the Attems dynasty dating as far back as 1106, whereas the production of Ribolla Gialla and Refosco can be seen listed in the 1764 general ledgers. A millenary tradition that has made this winery a local reference point, with Count Douglas Attems as key protagonist: to him goes the merit of having founded, in 1964, the Consorzio dei Vini del Collio (Collio Wine Consortium). It was – in chronological terms – the third to have been founded in Italy and the first in the Friuli region. The story of Attems is thus interwoven with history: from the Patriarchate of Aquileia to the County of Gorizia, from the First World War to the present day. Owned by the Frescobaldi family since the year 2000, Attems denotes a fascinating past, an accomplished present and a future filled with innovation. Since the year 2000 Attems is property of the Frescobaldi family who continue to pursue its tradition with great respect of its distinctive characteristics.

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Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Attems