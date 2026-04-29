Attems releases the 2025 vintage of its Pinot Grigio Ramato

The new release arrives in international markets, showcasing the elegance and distinctive character of the region

COLLIO GORIZIANO, Italy, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attems, the Frescobaldi family's estate in Friuli Venezia Giulia, announces the release of Pinot Grigio Ramato 2025. Rooted in a winemaking tradition that dates back to the Republic of Venice, Attems Pinot Grigio Ramato takes its name from the historic term "ramato," once used to identify Pinot Grigio wines made with short skin contact, a technique that imparts the wine's distinctive pink hue.

The grapes for Attems Pinot Grigio Ramato are sourced from selected vineyards in the Province of Gorizia, between the plains and the gentle slopes of the estate, in the Manine area. Here, altitude and a varied mix of soils, including Eocene sandstone, clay, and well-draining pebbles, create ideal conditions for developing fine varietal aromas and an elegant, distinctive structure. Combined with the region's balanced climate, these elements contribute freshness, minerality, and aromatic clarity.

The 2025 growing season was particularly favorable, marked by a mild and consistent spring that ensured even bud break and harmonious vine development. Regular rainfall in April and May helped build sufficient soil moisture reserves, supporting steady vegetative growth. Throughout the summer, alternating sunny days and well-timed rainfall allowed for gradual and balanced ripening. Significant diurnal temperature variation enhanced the development of phenolic compounds and aromatic concentration.

Harvest began slightly earlier than average, in the second half of August, yielding perfectly healthy grapes with excellent analytical and sensory qualities. The result is a vintage defined by elegance, harmony and expressive aromatics.

In the cellar, careful vinification preserves the purity and character of the fruit while enhancing the wine's distinctive ramato style. After destemming and crushing, the must remains in contact with the skins for approximately six hours at low temperature, allowing for the extraction of its characteristic coppery hue. Following gentle pressing, the juice undergoes static decantation before alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel at controlled temperatures. The wine then ages for five months on fine lees, with regular bâtonnage, gaining texture and complexity while maintaining freshness.

In the glass, Attems Pinot Grigio Ramato 2025 shows a vibrant onion-skin hue with copper reflections. The nose opens with delicate floral notes and fresh pear, while the palate is light, precise, and unexpectedly complex. Bright acidity and marked minerality lead to a long, clean finish with subtle hints of blackcurrant and rosemary.

With Pinot Grigio Ramato 2025, Attems continues to celebrate the rich heritage of Friuli Venezia Giulia, offering a wine that combines tradition and modernity, an authentic and elegant expression of its terroir, and the vision of the Marchesi Frescobaldi family.

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ATTEMS

Attems is a name that encompasses the history of wine in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Indeed there is documentation that confirms ownership of land dedicated to viticulture in Collio by the Attems dynasty dating as far back as 1106, whereas the production of Ribolla Gialla and Refosco can be seen listed in the 1764 general ledgers. A millenary tradition that has made this winery a local reference point, with Count Douglas Attems as key protagonist: to him goes the merit of having founded, in 1964, the Consorzio dei Vini del Collio (Collio Wine Consortium). It was – in chronological terms – the third to have been founded in Italy and the first in the Friuli region. The story of Attems is thus interwoven with history: from the Patriarchate of Aquileia to the County of Gorizia, from the First World War to the present day. Owned by the Frescobaldi family since the year 2000, Attems denotes a fascinating past, an accomplished present and a future filled with innovation. Since the year 2000 Attems is property of the Frescobaldi family who continue to pursue its tradition with great respect of its distinctive characteristics.

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SOURCE Attems