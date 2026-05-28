Attems releases the 2025 vintage of its Sauvignon Blanc

The new release brings the aromatic depth and mineral freshness of Friuli Venezia Giulia to international markets

COLLIO GORIZIANO, Italy, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attems, the Frescobaldi family's estate in Friuli Venezia Giulia, announces the release of Sauvignon Blanc 2025. One of the most distinctive white varieties cultivated in the region, Sauvignon Blanc expresses its fullest potential in the Gorizia hills, where the interplay of soil, altitude, and climate creates conditions of rare precision, allowing the variety's distinctive aromatic profile to flourish with remarkable clarity and depth.

The grapes for this wine are sourced from selected vineyards in the Province of Gorizia, situated between the plains and the gentle slopes of the estate at an average altitude of 60 meters above sea level. Here, a complex mix of Eocene sandstone - formed when the ancient seabed lifted some 50 million years ago - and deep alluvial soils rich in pebbles create ideal conditions for developing the variety's intense aromatic character and elegant structure. The vineyards, planted in 2002 and trained with single- and double-Guyot, benefit from the region's balanced climate, which combines Mediterranean warmth with continental freshness, giving the wines their signature minerality and aromatic precision.

The 2025 vintage was shaped by an exceptionally balanced growing season. A mild spring encouraged steady, even development across the vineyards, while well-distributed rainfall and warm summer days - tempered by cool nights - allowed the grapes to ripen gradually and fully. Harvest began in the first ten days of August, bringing in healthy, expressive fruit. The result is a vintage of remarkable elegance and aromatic richness.

In the cellar, the winemaking approach is guided by a single principle: protect what the vineyard has given. A brief cold maceration on a portion of the grapes draws out the variety's most delicate aromatic nuances, while fermentation in stainless steel at low temperature preserves freshness and precision. Extended ageing on fine lees adds depth and texture, yielding a wine that feels both vibrant and complete.

In the glass, Attems Sauvignon Blanc 2025 presents a straw yellow color with vivid green reflections. The nose opens with intense and seductive aromas of boxwood, lily of the valley, and pomelo, enriched by the variety's signature notes of tomato leaf, sage, and passion fruit. On the palate, the wine reveals a lean and agile body with a marked minerality, perfectly mirroring the freshness perceived on the nose. The finish is persistent, with elegant floral hints of wisteria and citrus nuances of bergamot and lime.

Sauvignon 2025 is a further expression of what Attems has always sought: wines that are unmistakably from Friuli Venezia Giulia, shaped by the land and guided by the longstanding commitment of the Marchesi Frescobaldi family to quality and authenticity.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

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ATTEMS

Attems is a name that encompasses the history of wine in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Indeed, there is documentation that confirms ownership of land dedicated to viticulture in Collio by the Attems dynasty dating as far back as 1106, whereas the production of Ribolla Gialla and Refosco can be seen listed in the 1764 general ledgers. A millenary tradition that has made this winery a local reference point, with Count Douglas Attems as key protagonist: to him the merit of having founded, in 1964, the Consorzio dei Vini del Collio (Collio Wine Consortium). It was – in chronological terms – the third to have been founded in Italy and the first in the Friuli region. The story of Attems is thus interwoven with history: from the Patriarchate of Aquileia to the County of Gorizia, from the First World War to the present day. Owned by the Frescobaldi family since the year 2000, Attems denotes a fascinating past, an accomplished present and a future filled with innovation. Since the year 2000 Attems is property of the Frescobaldi family who continue to pursue its tradition with great respect for its distinctive characteristics.

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Media Contact: Carlotta Ribolini

PR Consultant - Italy Representative - [email protected]

SOURCE Attems