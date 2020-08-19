Attend HCCA's 2020 Virtual Fall Events: Clinical Practice Compliance Conference and Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) is transitioning the Clinical Practice Compliance Conference and the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference to online, interactive conferences this fall.

Healthcare compliance is continually changing and becoming increasingly more specialized. HCCA's virtual conferences provide insights, updates, and strategies that are pertinent to developing and managing an organization's compliance initiatives. Both conferences will feature live educational sessions, providing attendees the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

The Virtual Clinical Practice Compliance Conference will be held October 26–27, 2020. Gain insights on government initiatives and hot topics and learn strategies to address risk and improve compliance integrity at your organization. This year's agenda includes clinician and physician compliance best practices, the Stark Law, billing standards and incident-to billing, mitigating risk, risk-based audit methods, opioid prescribing—a legal and medical risk perspective, HIPAA security, medical director contracts, and more. Visit the conference website to view the agenda and register.

The Virtual Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference will be held November 16–18, 2020. Attendees will hear firsthand from government enforcement leaders about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities. This year's educational sessions will cover the False Claims Act, cybersecurity and healthcare privacy, fraud enforcement, corporate integrity agreements and independent review organizations, enforcement in clinical research, privacy regulations, managed care, telehealth, CMS oversight, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, compliance investigations, the opioid crisis, and more. Visit the conference website to view the agenda and register.

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,700+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 60+ conferences annually, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)

Related Links

http://www.hcca-info.org

