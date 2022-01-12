Attend Super Bowl LVI with American Cancer Society Celebrity Partner and TikTok Star Addison Rae

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS), through its National Football League (NFL) Crucial Catch partnership, announced today that TikTok star Addison Rae will give one lucky fan the VIP experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Among other opportunities, the winner of the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes will get to watch the game with Rae while supporting the fight against cancer.

The social media star is lending her support to Crucial Catch's mission to fight cancer by increasing access to early detection and prevention resources. Fans can enter for a chance to win the Crucial Catch VIP weekend at Super Bowl and support the American Cancer Society through its annual Super Bowl Sweepstakes, which will provide an all-expense paid trip to the NFL's biggest game.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this year's campaign with the American Cancer Society. This cause is incredibly close to my heart as my PawPaw battled cancer when I was a child and it's something I hate to hear or see any other person have to go through," said Rae. "Fortunately for me, my PawPaw won his battle, but I know that is not the case for so many others. Through this work with the American Cancer Society, I hope we can help raise a significant amount of funds to help to continue to find a cure – for me it's in honor of my PawPaw."

ACS and the NFL will offer the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes winner and one guest round trip airfare to Los Angeles, lodging, a meet and greet with the star, pregame sideline passes, two tickets to Super Bowl LVI sitting with Rae, tickets to the NFL Honors awards show in Los Angeles and other exclusive perks.

NFL fans can enter the sweepstakes cancer.org/superbowl by donating as little as $10 or more to the American Cancer Society. For a complete list of Official Sweepstakes Rules, visit [official sweepstakes rules]. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 01/11/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 02/04/22. Sponsor: AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY.

Since 2009, the NFL and American Cancer Society have partnered in the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch helps more people catch cancer early and addresses the unequal burden of cancer in marginalized communities. Funds raised support the American Cancer Society's Community Health Advocates implementing National Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which advocates for health equity and addresses cancer-related disparities in communities with the most need.

"The data are clear -- early detection of cancer saves lives. We at the American Cancer Society are deeply grateful to the NFL for continued support of our mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "Increasing awareness about the importance of cancer screening is an essential part of the playbook, and we are grateful to Addison Rae for further amplifying this life saving message. The Super Bowl Sweepstakes will serve to promote action toward a return to screening, as a key part of working together to tackle cancer."

Named the top earning creator on TikTok by Forbes Magazine, Rae's infectious personality, Louisiana charm, and overwhelming positivity have led her to become one of the biggest stars in the world. Since November of 2019, she has amassed over 100 million followers across social media. Rae is currently the third most-followed individual on TikTok with over 5.6B likes and 86.1M followers. Her impressive reach goes beyond TikTok with over 40.2M followers on Instagram , 4.67M subscribers on YouTube and 4.8M followers on Twitter . She is one of the most meaningful and influential creators globally and continues to grow half a million new TikTok followers daily.

In providing the ultimate Super Bowl LVI experience, the NFL and American Cancer Society continue their commitment to leading the fight against cancer, in each NFL market including Los Angeles, where the NFL-funded American Cancer Society's CHANGE Grant program has provided screening support to the underinsured and unhoused communities.

As the NFL's official partner in fighting cancer, the American Cancer Society encourages fans to participate to help save lives, celebrate lives, and fight for a world without cancer.

For more information and to donate, please visit cancer.org/SUPERBOWL.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org

About Crucial Catch

The NFL, its clubs, the NFL Players Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch expands the impact of the NFL's work around breast cancer to address multiple types of cancer through prevention, early detection, and timely access to follow-up care. Since 2009, the first year of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, the league's work has raised more than $19 million for the American Cancer Society. Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which promotes health equity and addresses cancer-related disparities. To date, the program has impacted more than 900,000 people with lifesaving resources. Visit nfl.com/crucialcatch to learn more and get involved.

