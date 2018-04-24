Attendify introduces an effortless event registration system to elevate the attendee experience

There's no shortage of registration tools in the event industry, but study after study shows that the registration product category causes the most frustration among event organizers, particularly around user experience. Attendify's registration system solves this by being completely self service, so event planners can build registration pages independently, but still get high-touch support from Attendify's staff.

"In a way, this product built itself," said Michael Balyasny, CEO and Founder of Attendify. "The event industry has been craving an easy-to-use, self-service platform for creating registration pages. We answered the call by doing what we do best, providing an easy-to-use, self-service product that's deeply integrated with our mobile event apps."

Everything is managed through a single dashboard with the familiar, self-service approach Attendify clients are used to. Attendify customers can log into their dashboard (or new customers can create a free account), click on the Registration link at the top of the screen and launch registration for their events in a matter of minutes.

"One of our goals for the new registration system is to help our customers capture more data from their events. The real value we're bringing to the event industry is being able to unify and act on the data collected by registration, event apps, lead retrieval and other data sources," said Balyasny. "Event organizers can now segment and filter data in a very intuitive way to build target audiences and put that data to work with extremely personalized outreach through email, digital ads, outbound calling, and push notifications."

To accomplish this, the new online registration software captures data and integrates seamlessly with Attendify event apps and Audiences, the company's data management solution. The data collected can be used to run hyper-personalized marketing campaigns, generate more event revenue, and keep attendees coming back.

Here are the top features of Attendify's new event registration platform:

Create a registration page easily with a live preview and a risk-free trial.

Configure multiple ticket types and discount codes to boost sales.

Customize a branded check-out page that's conversion optimized.

Seamlessly integrate registration data with any Attendify App.

Centralize event registration data on a single platform and use it with Attendify Audiences.

Simple, Transparent Pricing

Pricing for Attendify is fully transparent and flexible to best match each organization's needs. For those who only want event registration, and not event apps or advanced data management, a-la-carte pricing is 2.5% of each ticket sold, plus a $1 per-attendee registration fee. Packages that include Registration, Event App credits, and Audiences start at $200/month and vary based on number of attendees.

To learn more about pricing visit our pricing page and find the perfect package for each particular event: https://attendify.com/pricing/

To view a demo for Event Registration or interview CEO Michael Balyasny, please contact Jared Bodnar at +1-602-920-6502 or jared@attendify.com.

About Attendify

Attendify is the only event technology platform that helps elevate the entire attendee experience at conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, corporate meetings and other events. Attendify helps companies like Google, Bloomberg, Amazon Web Services, Informa, Phillips, Paypal, and Harvard set up event registration that simply works, create elegant event apps, and unlock the power of event data. For more information or to get started, visit https://www.attendify.com.

