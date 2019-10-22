Attendify Launches Session Registration Feature

"When it comes to event content, times have changed," says Attendify Founder and CEO Michael Balyasny. "The days of cookie-cutter conferences where audiences are given very little choice of which sessions to attend are waning. Attendees are now demanding more ownership of conference content, whether it's having a say in the topics themselves, or being given a broader range of sessions from which to choose."

Years of market research into existing session registration tools showed the Attendify team that event organizers were frustrated by solutions with clunky integrations and limited real-time data capabilities. Attendify Session Registration differentiates itself in the marketplace due to its:

While the Attendify Session Registration feature is only available with a package (it requires an integration between the Attendify registration platform, event app and backend database), no long-term contracts are required, and the completely transparent pricing model is one of the most competitive in the industry. Turnkey access; proactive support: Event pros can test drive Attendify solutions by building their registration page or event app for free before they buy. All products are backed by free omnichannel support, available through the company's self-service help center, email, or live chat and phone assistance.

For more information about Session Registration , the Attendify product roadmap , or Attendify pricing and packages , please visit www.Attendify.com .

About Attendify

Attendify is a trailblazer in SaaS-based event technology, dedicated to innovating solutions that bridge the gap between event marketing and digital marketing. Its continually growing product suite puts event data to work, boosting return on investment and enhancing the entire attendee experience. With clients like PayPal, TEDx and Harvard University — and a ratings average of 4.7 stars across G2 Crowd, Capterra, the App Store and Google Play — Attendify offers an intuitive, cost-effective platform that transforms events.

