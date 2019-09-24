Attention: 60,000 homeowners should update their mailing address at cookcountytreasurer.com

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About 60,000 property owners in Cook County should use cookcountytreasurer.com to update the name or mailing address on their tax bills, another example of how the internet can make things easier for taxpayers, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

The online application replaces thousands of paper forms that the Treasurer's Office processes each year, Pappas said. "We've already eliminated the paper application for most refunds. Now we are changing the most routine request our office receives," she added.

To help homeowners who have mail-delivery problems, cookcountytreasurer.com shows when tax bills have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service. The Treasurer's Office has reduced the number of properties with incorrect mailing addresses by nearly a third, to 60,082.

To see if your bills have been returned or to change the name and address on your bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com and:

Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview"

Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

Look for a red warning box that appears if your bills have been returned

Select "Update Your Information" to change the taxpayer name or mailing address

To avoid the hassle of the mail, select "eBilling" on the website to receive your tax bill by email. Paper name/address change applications will continue to be accepted.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

