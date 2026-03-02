ATTENTION ADVERTISERS: NEW STUDY REVEALS THE REAL COST OF PLACING ADS NEXT TO POLARIZING ONLINE CONTENT

New eye-tracking research shows polarizing content delivers worse performance for advertisers across a range of measures — including 25% less attention on ads

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad-tech firm Synexus has released "Attention Unblocked," a first-of-its kind research study quantifying the costs of displaying advertising alongside polarizing online content.

The conclusion: polarizing content is expensive and unproductive — and effectively avoiding it unlocks ROI for advertisers.

Synexus' research , conducted in partnership with Lumen, used eye-tracking and consumer sentiment data to examine exactly how consumers respond to advertising in different online contexts. By literally following readers' eye movement across screens, this novel study captured exactly how viewers process online content — and how it informs their brand perceptions.

When compared to non-polarizing news and lifestyle content, the study found that ads placed next to polarizing content:

generated 25% less attention

were 18x more likely to result in negative brand perceptions

resulted in significantly lower recall and favorability.

"Our findings are a wake-up call for advertisers: engagement unlocks ROI, but enragement destroys it." Synexus Chief Business Officer Maurice Nicholson said. "Our research shows that consumers are significantly more likely to engage with ads shown next to trusted, non-polarizing content — and far less likely to trust the brands they find beside polarizing clickbait."

To date, it's been difficult for brands to distinguish between harmful, polarizing content and more trustworthy sources in online environments .

That's because traditional ad-tech tools depend on keyword blocking to filter out questionable content — an unsophisticated approach that frequently flags serious, non-polarizing content from trusted sources while missing genuinely polarizing and divisive content. This creates a costly paradox: advertisers unknowingly fund divisive environments that hurt their own performance, while undermining quality publishers that provide a better return to brands and content consumers alike.

"For years, ad buyers have relied on ineffective ad-tech that too often places ads next to harmful polarizing content, while blocking them from appearing alongside more trustworthy, higher-ROI content," Nicholson said. "Synexus helps brands tell the difference."

Unlike keyword blocking, Synexus' approach analyzes context — how topics are discussed — to identify safe content for brands that offers the best ROI and lowest reputational risk while filtering out divisive content that harms performance.

"We want a healthy media environment," Nicholson said. "When advertisers can reliably access safe and high-quality environments, everyone benefits, with better ad performance for brands and higher revenues for balanced and trusted journalism."

